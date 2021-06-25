TURNERS FALLS — It was early in the spring when Jordyn Codding, Mount Greylock softball’s only senior, said that the season’s goal was preparing the youthful Mounties roster for the future.
The future came faster than she expected.
Mount Greylock entered the Western Massachusetts Division III softball tournament as the sixth seed and upset the second and third seeds, earning a spot in the championship bout.
The clock struck midnight on the Mounties run on Friday in a 10-0 loss to top-seeded Turners Falls, which won the D-III title with a run differential of 37-0 over three playoff games.
“I don’t think any of us thought we would be in this position, especially this year,” Codding said. “This season has been eye-opening for all of us and it makes me happy to see these girls getting all this experience.”
The Thunder featured too much firepower and it started with Jade Tyler in the circle, striking out 13 batters, allowing two hits and two walks in the seven-inning complete game.
Tyler helped her cause in the bottom of the first inning with a one-out dinger, giving Turners Falls the early 1-0 lead. Tyler finished 3 for 3 at the plate and reached base in each of her four at-bats.
“Second place out of all of Western Mass. is a great job,” said Mark Pierson, coach of the Mounties. “Turners Falls is a strong program and they played great.
“The girls may have been a little nervous at the beginning, but they had a great season.”
Mount Greylock began the year by winning seven of its first eight games and had won four of five entering the title game.
“I couldn’t be more happy,” Pierson said. “From where we started to where we finished, I have to give all the credit to the older girls because they were so important during practice helping the younger girls. They all pulled together and did a great job.”
A.J. Pelkey singled in the fourth and Kamryn Sweet added another single in the seventh. Codding, batting leadoff, reached base twice on the night. Brodi Rosier made it to third base in the top of the seventh, but was stranded 60 feet from home.
Turners Falls has claimed every Western Mass. D-III title since losing to Mount Everett in the championship game back in 2013. The Thunder will host Hopedale, the Central Mass. Champions, on Monday afternoon in the first round of the state tournament.
The 2021 Mounties were thrown into a truncated season without much practice, but leaned on each other to make it deep into the tournament. For Codding, she believes that this is a team that made the most of every opportunity that came its way.
“They give an inch, we take a mile,” Codding said. “That’s been our motto the entire season.”
———
Greylock 000 000 0 — 0 2 3
Turners Falls 140 221 x — 10 12 1
Sweet and Rosier. Tyler and Liimatainen. W — Tyler. L — Sweet. 2B — TF 1 (Young). HR — TF 1 (Tyler).