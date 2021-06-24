HADLEY — By the time Lenox pitcher Max Shepardson and the Millionaires had settled into a rhythm, Hopkins Academy had built up too much of a lead to come back from.
The second-seeded Golden Hawks scored six runs in the first two innings, while pitcher Andrew Ciaglo held the Millionaires to one hit over the final four innings to help the Golden Hawks eliminate 11th-seeded Lenox 7-1 in a Western Massachusetts Division IV semifinal game Thursday afternoon.
"I think a lot of people didn't think we were going to make it this far," Lenox catcher Cooper Shepardson said. "Honestly, I didn't know if we were going to have to start eighth graders, because I didn't know how many kids we were going to have. I'm happy we made it this far. I wish we could have made it further, but I think we surprised a lot of people."
The Millionaires arrived at the semifinal by taking the long road — playing every game on the road. Lenox beat sixth-seeded Smith Vocational and No. 3 Westfield Tech to arrive at the high school on Route 9 in Hadley. Unfortunately for the Millionaires, they fell behind early and never recovered.
Hopkins scored two runs in the first inning off of Max Shepardson. The Golden Hawks had four hits, including RBI singles by Jack Feltovic and Ciaglo. Lenox got a run back in the second inning when Brendan Armstrong doubled, went to third on Josh Hunter's single and scored on Max Shepardson's ground out.
Shortstop Dan Munch had a bad hop grounder off the bat of Chris Mushenski bounce off his shoulder for a hit. Mushenski had gone from first to third on a stolen base and a throwing error by the Lenox catcher. The next Hopkins batter was Braden Tudryn and he was robbed of a hit on a stout defensive play by third baseman Josh Hunter. Mushenski had broken for home on contact, and was tagged out by Cooper Shepardson for the second out of the inning.
Max Shepardson loaded the bases on an infield single by Kouji Ishida and a walk to Feltovic. Patrick Fitzgibbons grounded to short, but Munch's throwing error allowed both Tudryn and Ishida to come around and score. Smith followed with a two-run double. The four unearned runs made it 6-1.
"You make a couple of mistakes, and that's the difference in this game," Lenox coach Kevin Downer said, adding that making mistakes in a game against one of the top two seeds is no way to go.
"We made some mental mistakes on the bases too," said Downer. "It is what it is. They're kids."
From the third inning on, Max Shepardson matched Ciaglo pitch-for-pitch. Shepardson threw 55 pitches over the final five innings, giving up just three hits and a walk while striking out five Hopkins hitters. He gave up a walk and an infield single to open the fifth, but struck out the side.
"He's a freshman," Downer said. "We're going to have that kid for three more years. It's going to be a pleasure. Max always pounds the zone. I think he threw his change-up a little more [later]. He got his curveball in the zone. He was leaving pitches up earlier on. Later on, he was getting pitches down.
"That was the difference."
For his part, Ciaglo allowed two baserunners over the final three innings. He walked leadoff hitter Luke Patella in the fourth and gave up an infield single to Munch in the sixth. The Hopkins right hander struck out seven and walked one.
With the win, and with top-seeded Granby losing 1-0 to No. 5 Ware, Hopkins will host the Western Mass. Division IV championship game on Monday.
Hopkins coach Dan Vreeland said he knew this wasn't going to be a typical 11 seed coming to his field. Vreeland led the Golden Hawks to the 2019 Western Mass. Division IV title, beating Lenox 4-1. He also grew up in Becket and played his high school baseball at Wahconah.
"I've been playing [against] Lenox since I was nine years old. I grew up closer to Lenox High School than the high school I went to," Vreeland said. "I know a lot of these guys. I've coached against [Lenox assistant John] Grady probably 100 times. I played against Grady 100 times. It's a great coaching staff. It's a great program. They've come so far in the last 20 years since I was a kid."
"These guys have nothing to be ashamed of," Downer said of his team. "They've had a great year."
