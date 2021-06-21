LENOX — It wasn’t pretty, and Cooper Shepardson’s uniform wasn’t either, but the senior catcher still wore a pretty big smile with his dirt-coated maroon jersey.
Lenox won a see-saw, emotional rollercoaster of a Western Massachusetts Division IV baseball quarterfinal, 5-4 over Westfield Tech on Monday night.
The No. 11 Millionaires had to go on the road for the second straight round to square up with the Tigers at Billy Bullens Field in Westfield, and stomach the 3-seed’s final at-bat with a one-run lead.
Westfield Tech put runners on second and third after a two-out walk by reliever Dan Munch after Tim Nacewicz worked a full count. With the tying run 90 feet from home and Nacewicz’s game-winner on his heels, Munch bore down and struck out the final batter swinging to end the game.
The final put-out went, fittingly, to Shepardson behind the plate, where he has been the starting catcher for coach Kevin Downer’s Millionaires for four years.
“You can’t ask for a better captain, a better catcher, a better leader. He does it all,” Downer said. “He comes to play every game, every practice. There’s never been any let-down”
Batting out of the leadoff spot, Shepardson went 4 for 4 with a double, triple and three runs scored. He stole two bases and his leadoff double to start the sixth inning ended the night of Westfield Tech starter Riley Sullivan.
“Just a different mentality up there, just have fun,” said the senior. “I had been struggling up there, so I decided to just go have fun.
“It’s amazing. I mean, you always want to play baseball for longer,” Shepardson added, before being doused with a water cooler by his teammates.
Brody Zabielski came on to relieve Sullivan, who struck out seven including his 100th career K, through 5-plus innings. Shepardson stole third with a headfirst slide, the remnants of which were still on his forearms postgame, and Downer called for a safety squeeze with Luke Patella at the plate.
The senior pitcher converted, and Shepardson scampered home for a 4-2 Lenox lead. The extended lead was short-lived, however, as the Tigers battled back in the bottom half.
Patella issued a leadoff walk to Nacewicz, the senior hurler’s 10th free pass of the game. He followed by striking out Sullivan, but a steal and passed ball brought about the top of the host’s order with a man on third. Devin Webiskis hit an RBI single, and a fielding error put the go-ahead run on base. Patella induced a ground out that advanced the runners to scoring position, and that’s when Downer made the move to Munch.
“[Patella] pitched really well. He got down in the count but came back, did what he needed to do. Almost pitched the whole game, and that was what we wanted,” said Shepardson. “Only four runs, that’s a good game. Dan coming in is clutch. We needed a closer there and he came through.”
Munch did surrender an RBI single to Zabielski, but Josh Sturmer got caught in a pickle trying to stretch home. Shepardson chased him back to third, before Josh Hunter turned and tailed him home, throwing to a teammate at home to apply the tag and preserve the 4-4 tie.
“You got to give [Westfield Tech] credit. They bounced back, we bounced back, it was a great game. It was a dog fight, and I’m glad we did our job,” said Downer.
That job was still incomplete in the top of the seventh, when Hunter worked a one-out walk and stole second. It inched closer in the following at-bat, which belonged to Shepardson’s younger relative, Max Shepardson.
“He’s my cousin,” said the senior catcher. “He can pull through, you know, you got to have faith.”
That faith was rewarded as the No. 8 hitting second baseman fought off an outside offering down the right-field line. Evan Grant made a diving attempt, but came up empty and Hunter was already rounding third heading home with the go-ahead run.
Lenox advances into the D-IV semifinals, where they will meet No. 2 Hopkins, again on the road. That game is tentatively scheduled for Thursday at 4 p.m.
“We got beat by Pittsfield 12-0, every other game we were in,” said Downer, whose team finished the Berkshire County regular season 6-7. “We knew. We know Hopkins and [No. 1] Granby are the teams to beat. That’s the goal, that’s been our goal and that’s what we’re going to try to do.”
———