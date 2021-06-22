HADLEY — Mount Everett was fighting an uphill battle from the start on Monday at Hopkins Academy.
The No. 2 Golden Hawks scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning and never looked back en route to a 12-2 win in shy of six full innings.
The 10th-seeded Eagles, coming off a road victory in the playoff opener on Friday, hung around for a while and were very much in the game midway through.
In the top of the fourth, trailing 5-0, Alec Zdziarski reached on an error, moved around on a Kolby Bleau single and then scored when Jacob TenBrock doubled with one away. Bleau and TenBroeck were left stranded, though, and things got away from Everett in the bottom half.
Hopkins plated four more runs on six walks and an error to pull away.
Mount Everett's final hope came in the form of a Nathaniel Von Ruden double with one out. Zdziarski then singled him home, but that was all the visitors could muster.
Eagles pitching issued 15 free passes, while the Hopkins staff struck out 12 batters.
———
Mount Everett 000 110 — 2 4 3
Hopkins Academy 311 421 — 12 6 1