NORTHAMPTON — It took some loosening, and stretching of the legs, but Lenox got revved up in time to survive and advance.
The Millionaires didn't score until the fourth inning and were stuck in a pitcher's duel through five before unloading in a six-run sixth to pull away from Smith Vocational 9-5.
No. 11 Lenox advances to the quarterfinals of the Western Massachusetts Division IV tournament, where they'll meet the winner of No. 3 Westfield Tech vs. No. 14 Pioneer Christian. That quarterfinal is slated for Monday.
Smith Vocational led 1-0 before Brad Armstrong backed up a Luke Patella single with an RBI triple in the fourth inning to knot the game at 1-1. Patella's hit was the first hit for Lenox in the game. It stayed that way into the top of the sixth when Armstrong was heard from once again.
The cleanup hitters one-out single was followed by a RBI double from Nate Armstrong, and then another single from Josh Hunter. Max Shepardson reached on an error, and Brandon Hyte followed with a single, before Luca Traversa walked to bring about the top of the Millionaires order.
All six of those Lenox batters came around to score, as the visitors catapulted into a 7-1 lead.
Smith battled back a bit with four runs of its own in the bottom half, but Lenox pitched out of the inning with a strikeout with a runner on first.
Max Shepardson got the ball in the opener for coach Kevin Downer's crew, and Lenox didn't allow an earned run until that sixth inning.
Hunter singled to lead off the seventh and scored a second time for Lenox. Traversa also scored twice, coming around on a Cooper Shepardson double.