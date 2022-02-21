MONSON — Free throws and 3-pointers were the recipe for a road upset by Mount Everett in the Western Mass. Class D quarterfinals.
The sixth-seeded Eagles bounced No. 3 Monson from the bracket 51-41, and now get to stay relatively local with a semifinal matchup against No. 2 Lee coming up.
Mount Everett (9-8) out-scored the Mustangs 18-0 from beyond the 3-point line, getting four triples from Maggy Sarnacki and two more by Julia Devoti. It wasn’t all the longball, though, as the Eagles were also 17 of 27 from the foul line. Devoti had five of those and a season-high 19 points. Sarnacki totaled 14 — both that and the four triples were season-highs — and Emma Goewey had 10 to power the Eagles.
“What a great game today for our girls. They played a great game on the offensive and defensive end. Got a little intense at end of game, but the girls rose to the challenge,” wrote coach Josh King in an email, “The entire game had a tournament atmosphere and I was proud of how we handled ourselves as a team.”
The score was 39-27 entering the fourth quarter, where Emily Steuernagle was 5 of 6 from the line to slam the door shut. The Eagles were 8 of 11 in the frame.
———
MOUNT EVERETT (51)
Sarnacki 4-2-14, Ngoy-Nkulu 0-0-0, E. Steuernagle 0-5-5, Devoti 6-5-19, A. Steuernagle 0-1-1, Creamer 1-0-2, Goewey 3-4-10. Totals 14-17-51.
MONSON (41)
Szado 0-1-1, Chrzan 5-4-14, Martinson 2-0-4, Provost 3-6-12, Walker 5-0-10. Totals 15-11-41.
Everett 12 12 15 12 — 51
Monson 8 7 12 19 — 41
3-pointers — ME 6 (Sarnacki 4, Devoti 2); M 0.
Lee 69, Duggan 35
LEE — The Wildcats were in control throughout Monday night’s Western Mass. Class D quarterfinal.
No. 2 Lee (15-4) calmly dispatched No. 7 Duggan, building out a double-digit lead after one quarter and not relenting. A 16-6 third quarter in favor of the hosts sealed the deal and a semifinal home game against No. 6 Mount Everett.
“We were able to get offense off of our defense and came out running,” wrote Lee coach Rick Puleri in an email. “Played very aggressive on defense and it helped a lot. Our seniors carried us tonight with a great effort!”
Caroline Maloney put down three 3-pointers on her way to a game-high 23 points, the second time in four games she’s crossed 20. Carina Brown added 18, including seven in that icing third quarter. Brianna Kelly chipped in with 10. Those three veterans split evenly the team’s 18 second-quarter points, as the Wildcats took a 35-16 lead into the locker room.
Lee beat Mount Everett 61-31 back on Feb. 1.
———
DUGGAN (35)
Dasami 3-1-8, Tionne 7-0-15, Nevach 2-0-4, Zaparia 3-2-8. Totals 15-3-35.
LEE (69)
Hall 1-0-2, S. Kelly 0-0-0, B. Kelly 5-0-10, Maloney 10-0-23, M. Puleri 1-3-5, Lovato 0-2-2, Brown 8-2-18, Haddad 2-0-4, Herman 1-0-2, Salice 1-0-3. Totals 29-7-69
Duggan 6 10 6 13 — 35
Lee 17 18 16 18 — 69
3-pointers — D 2 (Dasami, Tionne); L 4 (Maloney 3, Salice).
Drury 52, Franklin Tech 28
NORTH ADAMS — The Blue Devils suffocated Franklin Tech on Monday night, grinding every last inch of homecourt advantage out of their Western Mass. Class C opener.
No. 3 Drury played such hard defense, the Eagles didn’t post a double-digit quarter until the fourth, when the hosts let off the gas with a 44-14 lead.
The Blue Devils (11-8) have a date set with No. 2 Taconic later this week in the semifinals. Taconic beat Drury 58-42 earlier this season.
“Was worried after the week layoff how we would come out. You never know,” wrote coach Ian Downey in an email. “Girls played so hard and had energy the entire game... Assuming Taconic wins I’m excited for a rematch. I didn’t think we played well the last time so I am expecting a much better game.”
Kayla McGrath dropped in a game-high 15 points on Monday, hitting a pair of 3-pointers and totaling 11 in the third quarter alone, before getting some rest in the fourth.
Drury put nine girls in the scorebook, with Lauren Davis and Jacinda Felix chipping in eight points each.
———
FRANKLIN TECH (28)
Dunn 1-0-2, Goodell 1-1-4, Chapman 0-1-1, Crowningshield 1-0-2, Gilbert 2-0-6, Trudeau 3-0-7, Eastman 1-0-2, Ryan 2-0-4. Totals 11-2-28.
DRURY (52)
McGrath 6-1-15, Sarkis 0-2-2, Davis 4-0-8, Felix 4-0-8, Brothers 1-0-2, LaCasse 0-0-0, Bishop 2-2-6, Russell 2-1-6, Wood 0-0-0, Harnick 1-1-3, Moore 1-0-2, Cariddi 0-0-0. Totals 21-7-52.
Franklin 7 2 5 14 — 28
Drury 13 13 18 8 — 52
3-pointers — FT 4 (Gilbert 2, Goodell, Trudeau); D 3 (McGrath 2, Russell).
Hoosac Valley 66, Smith Academy 2
CHESHIRE — The opening argument by Hoosac Valley in the Western Mass. Class D quarterfinals was a convincing one.
The top-seeded Hurricanes poured in 31 first-quarter points, and visiting Smith Academy had a rather unpleasant stay in the Berkshires. The Falcons were held to a single fourth-quarter basket in the game, while Hoosac was able to let off the gas with a 46-0 halftime advantage.
Averie McGrath and Rylynn Witek had the hot hands immediately, splitting 20 points in the first quarter before finishing with 14 a piece. Ashlyn Lesure and Taylor Garabedian added 10 each on five buckets a piece.
Hoosac (16-3) will host No. 4 Turners Falls, which eliminated Granby 47-12 on Monday, in the semifinals.
———
SMITH ACADEMY (2)
Higuera 1-0-2. Totals 1-0-2.
HOOSAC VALLEY (66)
Boudreau 0-0-0, Cappielo 0-0-0, Billetz 3-1-7, Shea 3-1-8, A. Garabedian 0-0-0, McNeice 0-0-0, Meczywor 1-0-3, Lesure 5-0-10, Witek 6-1-14, McGrath 6-0-14, T. Garabedian 5-0-10. Totals 29-3-66.
Smith 0 0 0 2 — 2
Hoosac 21 15 6 14 — 66
3-pointers — SA 0; HV 5 (McGrath 2, Witek, Meczywor, Shea).
Monument Mountain 62, Easthampton 48
EASTHAMPTON — A scorching hot Monument Mountain team had to play on the road to open its foray into the Western Mass. Class B tournament, but it was no matter for the Spartans.
No. 6 Monument won for the fourth straight game, bouncing No. 3 Easthampton and setting a semifinal date at No. 2 South Hadley, which beat Belchertown 46-42.
The Spartans outscored Easthampton in three of four quarters and Abby Dohoney led the way with a team-high 14 points, which was made possible with the help of two 3-point shots.
Elee Hull scored 12 and Natalie Lewis added 10 more as four different Spartans scored at least eight points.
———
MONUMENT MOUNTAIN (62)
Dohoney 6-0-14, Cunningham 0-0-0, Davis 2-2-6, Mead 1-2-4, Higgins 2-3-8, Lewis 4-1-10, Wade 1-0-2, Hull 5-2-12. Totals 21-14-62.
EASTHAMPTON (48)
Downie 2-4-8, Downer 0-0-0, Bently 0-3-3, Morse 4-8-18, Belfakih 4-2-10, Damon 2-0-5, Raymond 2-0-4. Totals 14-17-48.
Monument 16 19 8 17 — 62
Easthampton 7 14 13 14 — 48
3-point field goals — MM 4 (Dohoney 2, Higgins, Lewis); E 3 (Norse 2, Damon).
Springfield International 65, McCann Tech 41
SPRINGFIELD — No. 8 McCann Tech hit the road Monday with an upset in mind, but was eliminated from the Western Mass. Class C bracket by Springfield International Charter School.
Senior Izzy LaCasse did all she could for the Hornets, putting away five 3-pointers and totaling a game-high 23 points, but SICS proved too much. The hosts held McCann to just a Hannah Boisvert bucket in the second quarter, and led by 14 at halftime.