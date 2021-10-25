NORTH ADAMS — After a too-close-for-comfort first half, the Blue Devils opened things up after the break for an 8-0 victory.
Drury scored seven times in the second half to pull away and dispatch sixth-seeded Smith Vocational in a Western Mass. Class C quarterfinal on Monday. The No. 3 Blue Devils will visit No. 2 Mount Greylock on Wednesday for a semifinal.
“It was a tight game for most of the first half with Smith Vocational defending well and Drury struggled to convert chances,” wrote coach Maria Bartini in an email. “Scoring opened at the very end of the first half.”
It was a scoreless draw until the final minute of the opening half, when Madison Saunders scored off a Sam Kogut feed to give Drury a 1-0 lead at the break.
Saunders struck again 3 minutes into the second half on an Elli Miles helper. Speaking of Miles, she scored her first goal in the 52nd minute, but still exited the evening with a hat trick, in addition to two assists. Those five points put her at 99 for her career.
Meanwhile, Kogut had an assist hat trick, helping on Miles’ second and third goals. She scored herself in the 75th minute as well.
———
Smith 0 0 — 0
Drury 1 7 — 8
First half
D — Madison Saunders (Sam Kogut), 39:00.
Second half
D — Saunders (Elli Miles), 43:00; D — Hannah LaCasse (Saunders), 50:00; D — Miles (LaCasse), 52:00; D — Miles (Kogut), 58:00; D — Hailey Kingsley (Reagan Cornell), 60:00; D — Miles (Kogut), 68:00; D — Kogut (Miles), 75:00.
Saves — SV: Maggie Lauder 15; D: Brooke Bishop 4.
Mount Everett 3, Smith Academy 1
SHEFFIELD — The third-seeded Eagles built up a 2-0 lead before eliminating No. 6 Smith Academy from the Western Mass. Class D tournament on Monday.
Mount Everett got an early start with a 2 p.m. kickoff, and the Eagles were ready to go, with May Liebenow converting on an opportunity from Allison Steuernagle just 6 minutes in.
“Good start to the District 1/WMASS Tournament for our girls,” wrote coach Josh King in an email. “We came out a little flat and nervous to start but once May was able to put that first goal in our confidence started rolling which was good to see.
“It was good to see others step up today and make key plays on offense and defense. Smith Academy is very well coached, and the girls kept constant pressure on us until the end.”
King credited Emily Steuernagle as the engine behind the Eagles’ playoff win. She scored twice in the game, including one in the 19th minute off a Julia Devoti assist that put things out of reach for the visitors.
Emma Goewey made eight saves in net to secure the win.
Mount Everett advances to play the winner of Monday’s late game between No. 7 Ware and No. 2 Lenox.
———
Smith Academy 1 0 — 1
Mount Everett 2 1 — 3
First Half
ME — May Liebenow (Allison Steuernagle), 6:00; ME — Emily Steuernagle (Julia Devoti),19:00; SA — Meghan Bell (penalty kick), 32:00.
Second Half
ME — Emily Steuernagle (unassisted), 43:00.
Saves — SA: Maddie Bell 15; ME: Emma Goewey 8.
Frontier 2, McCann Tech 0
NORTH ADAMS — The Redhawks found a way to bottle up the high-powered McCann Tech offense on Monday, upending the fourth-seeded Hornets in a quarterfinal match in the Western Mass. Class C tournament.
No. 5 Frontier scored a goal in each half, while Madeline Bennet was equal to the task turning away seven shots on goal by the host squad.
This was just the Hornets’ second loss of the season, but second in the last three games. McCann looks to the MIAA state tournament, where at last check they were ranked 15th in Division V.
———
Frontier 1 1 — 2
McCann 0 0 — 0
First Half
F — M. Santos (unassisted).
Second Half
F — E. Gonder (M. McDonald-Wright).
Saves — F: Madeline Bennet 7; MT: Keira Lennon 8.
Chicopee 2, Wahconah 1
CHICOPEE — The fifth-seeded Warriors were eliminated from the Western Mass. bracket in a 2-1 loss on the road at No. 4 Chicopee. No further information was available at deadline.
South Hadley 7, Monument Mountain 1
SOUTH HADLEY — The Spartans ran into a bit of a buzzsaw in No. 2 South Hadley. No. 7 Monument Mountain was eliminated from the Western Mass. field with the loss. No further information was available at press deadline.
Monson 8, Hoosac Valley 0
MONSON — The eighth-seeded Hurricanes couldn’t get much going in a shutout loss to top-seeded Monson on Monday. Hoosac Valley was eliminated from the Western Mass. bracket. No further information was available at press deadline.