The inaugural Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association boys and girls basketball state tournaments are a week away and the postseason prelude will feature a glimpse of things to come.
To keep the tradition of the Western Mass. Tournament alive, the Pioneer Valley Interscholastic Athletic Conference built it into the final week of the regular season.
The four counties that makeup District 1 (Berkshire, Franklin, Hampden and Hampshire) are split into four different classes and then power rankings are created with the help of the MIAA state power rankings. The top eight teams in each class participate in the tournament and all quarterfinal games are on Monday.
Each team will play at least two games and each of those games will count towards state tournament eligibility. However, the championship games are considered MIAA exemption games and do not count towards the state rankings. The quarterfinals and semifinals will be played on the courts of the high seeds. Championship bouts will be played at either Wahconah, Chicopee Comp, Westfield High School, or MCLA.
Boys
The Taconic boys headline Class B and will begin their tournament run with a very familiar foe. The Pittsfield Generals earned the No. 8 spot and will voyage down Valentine Road for their third matchup against the Green and Gold (10-4).
Sean Harrigan scored 24 points in a win over Pittsfield on Jan. 11 and was one of three players to score double digits as Taconic closed the regular season with a tight 69-68 win over Pittsfield on Feb. 14. Harrigan scored 20, Sam Sherman scored 17 and Tayvon Sandifer added another 14. Harrigan's late bucket closed the door on a Pittsfield (5-13) comeback that featured a combined 48 points from Carter Mungin and Toby Gaulden-Wheeler. Tip-off is slated for 8 p.m. at Taconic.
Brody Calbert scored 23 points per game, three more than anyone else in Berkshire County, and the Warriors (13-5) are marching into the Class B tournament with a home game against No. 6 South Hadley. No. 3 Wahconah split a two-game series with the Tigers during the regular season, winning at South Hadley 65-58 on Jan. 6 and falling at home 66-63 on Jan. 13. The Warriors are scheduled to play at 5:30 p.m.
The Spartans, with wins in six of seven games to close the regular season, muscled their way into a home game as No. 4 in the Class B tournament and will host No. 5 Frontier. at 6 p.m. It will be the first time Khalil Carlson (17.9 ppg) and Monument Mountain (13-5) plays Frontier this season.
Three local teams reside in Class C. No. 1 Drury (14-4) finished the year on a five-game winning streak and is hosting Athol at 7 p.m. Louis Guillotte averaged more than 20 ppg this season and the Blue Devils have lost just two of 11 games since 2022 began.
Class C features a handful of first-time matchups as the Blue Devils are yet to face Athol and No. 6 Palmer will battle with No. 3 Mount Greylock. The Mounties (14-4) dropped two games to begin the year before going nuclear with 14 wins in the next 16 games. Sharpshooters Chase Doyle and Max McAlister each averaged at least one 3-point shot per game for Mount Greylock. The game is slated for a 5:30 p.m. start.
The Millionaires (10-8) were led by three players scoring in double figures and will look to make it three wins over No. 5 Greenfield this season. Brendan Armstrong scored 15 (11.4 ppg) and Michael Butler scored eight (13.2 pgg) as Lenox earned the season's first win against Greenfield, 56-53 home win on Dec. 20. Lenox won by six at Greenfield on Jan. 25 and was without guard Michael Ward (12.2 ppg) in both matchups.
A Berkshire Country battle will unfold in Class D with No. 2 Hoosac Valley (13-5) hosting No. 7 Mount Everett in a Class D quarterfinal. Hoosac's Carson Meczywor averaged 20 ppg and hit 23 3-point shots. Both Joey McGovern and Frank Field are averaging at least one made 3-point shot per game for coach Bill Robinson's squad.
The Eagles (10-8) closed the season with a 15-point win over McCann Tech. Michael Ullrich is Mount Everett's most consistent scorer with 14.3 ppg. Ben Monteloene and Matt Lowe have shot the lights out on the perimeter with a combined 39 made 3-point shots on the year. These two teams did not meet in the regular season.
No. 8 Lee (6-10) drew the short straw and will travel to play No. 1 Baystate Academy. Alejandro Smith averaged 10 ppg for the Wildcats, who have not played against Baystate this season.
Girls
Class B begins in Dalton as the Wahconah girls earned the top spot and a game against No. 8 Southwick. The Warriors (15-3) ended the season with wins in six of seven games and Olivia Gamberoni finished strong with 20 points in back-to-back games.
Grace Wigington averaged 18 points per game for Wahconah and Emma Belcher hit at least two 3-point shots in 50 percent of games this season. The Warriors have not played Southwick this season, tip-off is slated for 7:30 p.m.
Jamie Duquette averaged 17 ppg and Randi Duquette added another 10 ppg as the Generals solidified themselves as the fourth seed in Class B. Pittsfield (10-8) will host No. 5 Frontier at 5 p.m. Coach Joe Racicot's team hasn't played the Red Hawks and was 6-4 over the season's final 10 games.
Monument Mountain (11-7) won three of its final four games and will make a trip to Easthampton for a 7 p.m. showdown. Evi Higgins hit 26 3-pointers and Abby Dohoney knocked down 21 more on the year as the girls from Great Barrington will be healthy after battling injuries throughout the year. The No. 6 Spartans have not played Easthampton this season.
The Taconic girls (9-9) earned the highest-local seed in Class C and a 6 p.m. home game against Mount Greylock. Ahliya Phillips is barreling through the competition with an average of 16 points per game and Faith Cross is also averaging double digits, scoring 10.4 ppg.
Maddie Winn cracked double-digit points in four of six games to end the season, knocking down 10-made 3-point shots during that time for No. 2 Taconic. Mount Greylock's Charlotte Coody has scored 27 points over the last two games and Abby Scialabba drained 24 3-point shots for the Mounties (4-13).
The Blue Devils (10-8) are hitting their stride with wins in two of the last three games and will welcome No. 6 FCTS to North Adams for a 5:30 p.m. tip. No. 3 Drury features big-time scorer Kayla McGrath 15 ppg and a variety of hoopers who will knock down shots from the outside. Alyssa Russell hit 10 3-point shots over the season's final four games.
McCann Tech is still fighting for a shot in the state tournament, but having Izzy LaCasse, and her 19 ppg, means it is ready for the last stand. The No. 8 Hornets (8-10) are 4-1 since LaCasse returned to the lineup, winning each game by at least 10 points. The 7 p.m. tip will be the first time Springfield ICS will see McCann Tech in action this season.
Everyone is looking up at two Berkshire County forces in Class D with No. 1 Hoosac Valley and No. 2 Lee atop the food chain.
The Hurricanes have lost just three games this season and Averie McGrath is at the eye of the storm. Cheshire has seen consistency from start to finish for McGrath, who averaged 19 ppg and scored less than 16 points just four times this season.
Gabby Billetz scored 33 points over a 3-game stretch to end the year and Rylynn Witek scored 20 points against Monson on Feb. 14. The Hurricanes (15-3) have not played Smith Academy this season.
Emma Puleri averages 13 points per game while Caroline Maloney and Carina Brown take turns dicing up opponents for the Wildcats (13-4), who won seven-straight games near the tail-end of the season. Maloney reached double-digits in all seven of the wins, Brown has combined for 31 points across the last three games.
Emma Goewey and the Eagles are another team trying to create a path into the state tournament and will have to go through No. 3 Monson. No. 6 Mount Everett (7-11) is yet to play Monson and closed the regular season with wins in four of five games. Goewey averages nearly 13 ppg and that jumped to 17 ppg over the last five games.