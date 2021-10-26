WILLIAMSTOWN — Second-seeded Mount Greylock volleyball got its postseason underway Tuesday evening with a home match against Berkshire County foe Mount Everett.
The Mounties made quick work of the No. 7 Eagles, winning in three sets 25-11, 25-5, 25-9.
Freshman Celina Savage led the offense with 11 kills and four aces, adding a block to her impressive Western Massachusetts tournament debut. Senior Takiera Darrow added seven kills and had a strong all-around outing with eight digs and four aces. Charlotte Coody contributed six kills and three aces, while Talia Kapiloff landed an additional five aces.
Greylock is slated to host No. 3 Turners Falls on Thursday back in Williamstown, after the Thunder swept No. 6 Mohawk on Tuesday.
Southwick 3, Taconic 1
SOUTHWICK — The Green and Gold gave Southwick a run for its money but came up short against the No. 3 seed in the Class C Western Mass. Tournament.
Taconic, which entered the tournament seeded No. 6 took the second set against Southwick. Brenna McNeice had 15 digs and 14 assists.
Natalia Dos Santos had 13 digs and five aces as THS captured the second set after falling 25-11 in the first.
Nevaeh Williams and Ciana Bennett each had seven digs for the visitors but Southwick did just enough to pull out a 25-21 win in the fourth set, which sealed the match.
Lenox 3, Ware 2
WARE — The Millionaires not only had to go on the road in the first round of the Western Mass. Class D tournament, but they found themselves staring at a 2-1 hole after three sets at No. 4 Ware.
Fifth-seeded Lenox battled back to knot the match at 2-2, before taking the fifth set to eliminate the host Indians in a quarterfinal match on Tuesday.
That sets up a rematch for the Millionaires with Berkshire County rival Lee on Thursday in the semifinal round. Lee beat Lenox 3-0 on Saturday.
No further information was available at press deadline.
Chicopee 3, Wahconah 0
CHICOPEE — The fourth-seeded Pacers proved too much for Wahconah on the road in Tuesday’s Western Mass. Class B quarterfinal.
The No. 5 Warriors fell 25-17, 25-20 and 25-14.
Chicopee advances to far Monument Mountain in a semifinal match in Great Barrington on Thursday.
No further information was available at press deadline.