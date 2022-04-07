At 1 p.m. on Friday afternoon, the dulcet tones of Dave O'Brien will welcome one and all to another season of Boston Red Sox baseball on the New England Sports Network.
It's all part of a good-news, bad-news scenario for baseball fans.
The good news is that ESPN returns to broadcasting Sunday night games, while Turner Broadcasting moves its Sunday games on TBS to Tuesday night.
NESN will broadcast all but a handful of games, and those will be on various national platforms.
The Mets will have about 20 games broadcast on WPIX-TV in New York, and to affiliates like WRGB's CW affiliate in Albany.
The Yankees, however, will have no games on regular TV. The traditional WPIX package, which was also on the CW in Albany, will now be part of a package of games that can be streamed only on Amazon Prime.
Twenty-one Yankees games — including 19 Friday night games — will stream exclusively on Prime Video, available at no additional cost to Prime members in the Yankees’ home-team footprint of New York state, Connecticut, north and central New Jersey, and northeast Pennsylvania. The first exclusive New York Yankees game on Prime Video is scheduled for Friday, April 22, when the pinstripes host the Cleveland Guardians.
Locally, the late Jerry Remy will be missed in the NESN booth with O'Brien and company. It's impossible to replace him with one person, and NESN isn't trying to.
Dennis Eckersley, who did most of the games that Remy did not last year, will be one of four analysts working with O'Brien. Boston sports radio host, and former Red Sox beat reporter Tony Massarotti, will be one of three newcomers to the booth. Former Red Sox players Kevin Millar, the host of the MLB Network's "Intentional Talk" show and Kevin Youkilis will be part of the broadcast crew.
When O'Brien is off, Mike Monaco will fill in with the play-by-play.
The NESN studio show is unchanged with Tom Caron the ringmaster. Will Middlebrooks, a former Sox infielder, will be joining the ex-player rotation.
So, here is what else is new.
It's a brave, new world for Major League Baseball teams thanks to streaming. In addition to the games cablecast on ESPN, Fox, FS1 and the MLB Network. Major League Baseball officials have put together a couple of exclusive streaming deals.
Peacock, the streaming service of NBC, will have a series of Sunday games. The first six of those games, including a May 8 game at Fenway Park when the Chicago White Sox visit, will be simulcast on the NBC Network (WNYT on your cable). The remaining 17 games will be Peacock exclusives. That Chicago-Boston game will be the only Peacock broadcast involving the Bosox.
The first six of those games, including White Sox-Red Sox, will begin at 11:30 a.m., while the remaining 12 will start at noon. No other Sunday day game can begin until 1:30 p.m., due to MLB granting NBC/Peacock exclusivity until then.
AppleTV+ is also getting its own series of exclusive broadcasts. Those games will be played on Friday nights, and the Red Sox are involved in two of them. The first game of the White Sox series on Friday, May 6, and a Baltimore-at-Boston game on May 27, are AppleTV+ exclusives.
Because of the MLB lockout, the first week of the original schedule was cut away. That means, instead of an Opening Day of ESPN televising games, the network's first broadcast of 2022 will be Sunday night's Red Sox-Yankees game. ESPN has a little something called the first two rounds of the Masters.
ESPN's Sunday Night telecasts will have a new broadcast crew. Karl Ravich will call the action with Eduardo Perez and former Yankee David Cone in the booth. Cone comes over from the YES Network, where he is part of the Yankees broadcast rotation.
Another YES broadcaster, Michael Kay, will join ex-Yankee Alex Rodriguez for an alternative broadcast on ESPN2. There will be eight of the "KayRod" broadcasts, with the Sox-Yanks on Sunday the first one. They will also call a handful of regular-season games on ESPN. And, yes, the success of the Manningcast during the NFL season and Sunday night's Sue Bird-Diana Taurasi broadcast of the NCAA Division I Women's Championship game, begat the KayRod.
The TBS Sunday afternoon games are now Tuesday nights. The first of those games is on April 12, when San Diego is at San Francisco. While Brian Anderson will be the regular play-by-play commentator, sports legend Bob Costas will sit in the chair for at least the first two games. Costas will work the first night with Ron Darling and the second game, Atlanta at the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Jeff Francoeur.
And none of this includes the main MLB Network broadcasts with Costas and Jim Kaat, or the local broadcasts that appear on the network.
The Red Sox will be in exclusive non-NESN windows a minimum of 11 times. The Sox are due to be on the Fox Saturday night broadcast five times and three times on ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball. Boston is scheduled to be on two AppleTV+ and the aforementioned Peacock broadcast.
The Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles will head to Williamsport, Pa., on Sunday, Aug. 21, to participate in the Little League Classic. That will be on ESPN.