The decade that just ended was a pretty successful one for the Williams College men's basketball team. Four NCAA Division III Final Four trips and two appearances in the championship game highlight the decade.
A team doesn't do that without some outstanding players, and one of them has been named to the D3hoops.com All-Decade team.
Mike Mayer, who played center for coach Mike Maker's Ephs from 2010-14, was named as the center on the All-Decade second team.
"I was surprised, absolutely," Mayer said. "Any time you get an honor like that is surprising. It's very cool, and I'm humbled."
Mayer is joined on the All-Decade second team by Springfield College's Jake Ross, John DiBartolomeo of Rochester, Sean Wallis of Washington University-St. Louis and Aaron Walton-Moss of Cabrini.
Mayer was the first of three centers selected by the D3hoops.com staff. The other centers chosen were Wisconsin-Oshkosh's Jack Flynn, named to the fourth team, and Farmingdale State's A.J. Matthews, an honorable-mention selection.
Two of Mayer's NESCAC rivals made the All-Decade team. One of them, Amherst's Aaron Toomey, was a first-team selection. Middlebury forward Ryan Sharry was a fourth-team pick.
Both Toomey and Sharry were rivals of Mayer on NESCAC courts. Toomey played the same four years as Mayer, while Sharry played in Mayer's first two seasons.
Mayer, who now is in the doctoral program for mechanical engineering at Tufts, said it was an additional honor to be placed in the All-Decade group with Toomey. Both are natives of North Carolina, and both were perhaps the two best players of their era in NESCAC.
"We were in the same class. It's pretty cool. He's the best player in Amherst history," Mayer said in a phone interview with The Eagle, "and probably one of the best players in NESCAC history. It was pretty cool to be one and two."
Mayer also recalled he and Toomey, who is now an assistant men's basketball coach at Vassar College, played together in Spain one summer.
Toomey was the D3hoops.com player of the year in 2014, and was a three-time All-American. He was first-team in 2013 and 2014. Sharry was a first-team D3hoops.com All-American in 2012.
Dan Wohl was a first-year at Williams when Mayer was a sophomore.
"He had an unusual distinction his sophomore year, my freshman year. He led our team in scoring but did not start," Wohl said. "For most of us, we saw what he was capable of that year, had he had a more expanded role. For those of us in the program, it wasn't that much of a surprise when he became an All-American as a junior and again as a senior. We saw what he was capable of every day in practice and understood that he had the talent."
In his sophomore year, Mayer led the Ephs with a 13.6 scoring average and a 6.2 rebound average. Williams went 17-8 that year. Mayer played in 24 of the 25 games and started only twice — in the season's first two games — because of an injury to center Brian Emerson.
Quite often players say that there isn't one particular moment when the epiphany hits that he or she can really play. Mayer said that came on Dec. 28, 2011.
"We were playing Ohio Northern in a Christmas Tournament in Kentucky. I had been playing a bit, playing off the bench and playing pretty well, but the confidence hadn't clicked yet," Mayer said. "I hit a bank shot from the left side, a really aggressive shot. Usually, I was pretty passive, but I felt like I was going to make it. I shot it and I made it. I remember thinking, literally at that moment, that it clicked and I could be pretty good."
Mayer scored 13 points and pulled down eight rebounds in 16 minutes in that 79-73 win over Ohio Northern in the Coach Connor Classic at Thomas More in Kentucky.
Mayer graduated as the No. 8 all-time scorer in Williams history with 1,469 points and was sixth with 716 rebounds. Mayer was a two-time, All-NESCAC first-team pick in 2013 and 2014. He was a D3hoops.com third-team, All-America pick in 2013 and a first-team selection in 2014.
In addition, Mayer was a finalist for the 2013 Jostens Trophy, given to the top Division III player in the nation. Colton Hunt of Randolph College won the award.
Mayer would have been the third Eph to win the Jostens, along with Mike Nogelo (1998) and Blake Schultz (2010).
"I can't say I'm looking forward to him graduating," Maker said, in an 2014 article in The Berkshire Eagle. "Troy Whittington, for one season, arguably is the best player I've ever coached. But for a career, in my tenure, I don't think we've had anybody better than Mike Mayer."
Mayer's last game as an Eph was in the 2014 NCAA Division III championship game. In that game, he scored 26 points and had nine rebounds. His tip-in of a Duncan Robinson miss with four seconds left put Williams up 73-72, but Quardell Young went coast-to-coast and completed a 3-point play in a 75-73 win for Wisconsin-Whitewater.
"That was a really special season. Coming up a little short in the championship game doesn't take away what we accomplished," Wohl said. "Michael was our undisputed leader. I felt like every time we threw it to him in the post, he would get us a chance to get a basket. I always felt like whenever we needed a score, we needed to throw Michael the ball."
There were only three NESCAC players on the All-Decade team, but a handful from the northeast
Babson forward Joey Flannery was named to the All-Decade first team, while Springfield's Ross is on the second team. Lamonte Johnson of Johnson & Wales and Jared Suderley of Hartwick were Honorable Mention selections.
Two Williams College graduates, Mike Nogelo and Mike Crotty, were on the first D3hoops.com All-Decade team, a decade running from 1998-2008. Nogelo, the Jostens Award winner in 1998 and a first-team All-American that year, was a second-team selection on the first All-Decade team. Crotty, a first-team All-American in 2004 and a third-team pick in 2003, was also a Jostens finalist in 2004.