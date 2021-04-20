Williams College athletes are taking full advantage of their first sports season in more than a year.
The Williams spring sports teams are, for the most part, feeling it on the field or the court. In fact, the teams that compete in regular head-to-head contests are a combined 16-2. Four of them are, as of Monday, perfect.
The Williams baseball team is 5-0, softball is 6-0, men's lacrosse is 2-0, and men's tennis is 3-0. The women's tennis team is 0-2.
There is no spring 2021 season for the Williams women's lacrosse team, as it is not competing due to a numbers issue. Williams is expected to field a women's lacrosse team in 2022.
The men's lacrosse team of coach George McCormack, which made it to the NCAA Division III Final Four in 2020, could be pointing for a potential 2021 trip.
The Ephs are currently ranked 12th in the latest US Lacrosse Magazine Top 20, and are 10th in the USILA Top 20. RIT, Tufts and Salisbury are the top three teams in both polls. Tufts is second in the US Lacrosse Magazine poll and third in the USILA.
Williams senior attack Cory Lund is second in NESCAC in goals (9) and points (14). Mac Bredahl of Tufts is leading NESCAC in points (22) and assists (11). He also had 11 goals.
Eph senior goalkeeper Harry Gahegan is the top keeper in the conference. He is fifth with a 7.41 goals-per-game average, but none of the four keepers ahead of him had played more than 60 minutes this year. Gahegan has played 113 minutes, 25 seconds this year.
The Williams baseball team had the weekend off, and did not have a NESCAC player or pitcher of the week.
The Ephs do have the league's leading hitter in Jakob Cohn, who is hitting a torrid .722. Teammate Eric Mini, who leads the conference with three home runs and 14 runs batted in, is third in NESCAC with a .524 average. As a team, Williams leads NESCAC with a .377 batting average and is third with a 5.35 earned-run average.
Closer Brian Woolley has struck out six and picked up two saves in three games and six innings. His ERA is 0.00.
It isn't just coach Bill Barrale's baseball team that is undefeated and unranked, but coach Kris Herman's softball team is perfect and unranked.
The Ephs have the No. 5 hitter in the conference in senior Gabi Cirigliano. Cirigliano is hitting .458 and is leading the conference with four home runs and is second with 10 RBI. Kirsten Mapes, who is also the team's top pitcher, is 10th in hitting with a .435 average.
The two Williams golf teams won their respective Spring Invites over the weekend.
The Eph men finished with a 302, two strokes ahead of Middlebury and four ahead of Wesleyan. Williams' Beau David and Wesleyan's Daniel Kraft shot 1-over-par 72, finishing one stroke behind Middlebury's Owen Cannizzo.
The Williams women shot a 297 and beat Amherst by 19 strokes. The top four finishers were Ephs, led by Tianyi Zhuang's 1-over 72.