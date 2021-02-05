Mark Raymond remembers Ali Marpet well.
The current Williams College football coach knows Marpet because, when Raymond was the head coach at Division III St. Lawrence, he tried to get Marpet to play for him.
"When I was at St. Lawrence, Ali was a New York state player [from Westchester County's Hastings-on-Hudson]. He was a really good player," Raymond said. "He hadn't played a ton of football growing up, but he was a dominant offensive lineman in high school."
Marpet, who went on to play for Raymond's rivals at Hobart College, will take the field on Sunday as the starting left guard in front of Tom Brady for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Marpet was the Bucs' second-round selection in the 2015 NFL Draft.
He is one of three small college players who start on the Tampa Bay offensive line. Center Ryan Jensen is from Division II Colorado State-Pueblo, while right guard Aaron Stinnie went to Division I-FCS James Madison.
Marpet is the only Division III player on the Tampa Bay roster. His resume is pretty hefty, as he was a first-team All-American as a senior. He was named to the American Football Coaches Association and the D3football.com first teams, and was a second-team selection on the Associated Press' Little All-America team. That team honors players in Division II, Division III and the NAIA.
"We had a coach by the name of Jeff Dittman at the time, he's at RPI now. He recruited him," Raymond recalled. "We had him on campus, and at the end of the day, we just didn't land him. He was just a great kid from a really good family and a hard worker. Of course, he's overachieved immensely. He's just a hard-nosed, tough kid, a smart player and a great character guy.
"Unfortunately, we had to play against him for four years at Hobart, where they were a really good football team."
Marpet showed up on the Hobart campus for the 2011 season, and he earned letters from 2012-14. In those three seasons, Hobart went 12-1, 10-1, 12-1, for a total win-loss mark of 34-3.
"He made himself a second-round pick through hard work and good coaching," said Raymond, whose fifth year as Williams head coach was wiped out when NESCAC canceled sports in the fall. "I think he's exceeded everybody's expectations."
Raymond, a defensive coach by nature, said that St. Lawrence did have to game plan for Marpet.
"Obviously, they were a really good football team. They were really balanced. They obviously ran to his side quite often, and he was their left tackle and protected the back side of the quarterback." Raymond said. "You just had to understand that you may have to slant and move people over there because if he's able to block you one-on-one, it's going to be a mismatch. We tried to keep people on the move, keep people in the gaps, so you weren't nose-to-nose on him."
The number of Division III football players that make it to the NFL is pretty small. Marpet is one of only six D-III players on NFL active or practice squad rosters. That number dropped from 11 in 2019.
The question asked to Raymond was are there more guys like Ali Marpet who fall through cracks and can eventually get to the NFL?
"Not as many as there used to be," Raymond said. "Now that there are so many camps and online, you get to watch all kinds of film on kids and that's a lot more accessible. There's a lot more recruiting services. A lot fewer kids fall through the cracks. Certainly, there are kids that get overlooked because recruiting happens much earlier now. Kids mature later and not get offered in their junior year because they haven't filled out yet.
"There's a lot less than there used to be, but there certainly are guys that are capable of playing in the NFL that may not have played major college football."