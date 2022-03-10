WILLIAMSTOWN — It hasn't been that long since a Williams College men's basketball team has appeared in an NCAA Division III Sweet 16 game, only since 2019.
But this current Williams squad is making its first such appearance.
"It means a lot to us as a bunch of friends and family. Truthfully, we're not really satisfied yet. At least I'm not," said Eph guard Spencer Spivy. "I think we have lofty goals and there's a lot more work to do."
Williams is in Bloomington, Ill., where the Ephs will take on the Little Giants of Wabash College in the first game of the doubleheader, hosted by Illinois Wesleyan. The 19-4 Ephs will take on a 26-3 Wabash team that has won 22 consecutive games and hasn't lost since Dec. 4.
"It's extremely exciting" to be in the Sweet 16, said Wabash coach Kyle Brumett. "We've got a really good team. We've got some older guys. I'm in my eighth year here at Wabash, so we've been working toward this. To see it come together the way it has, has been satisfying. I'm extremely proud of them too."
The doubleheader features Williams and Wabash in the first game, with host Illinois Wesleyan playing Wheaton (Ill.) a College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin rival, in the nightcap. The two winners will play Saturday for the right to play in the Final Four next weekend in Fort Wayne, Ind.
To describe this as a tough bracket would be an understatement. While three of the four schools, Williams, Wheaton and Illinois Wesleyan, are all at-large teams, all four of them were nationally ranked in the final D3hoops.com national Top 25 before the tournament started. Illinois Wesleyan was ranked seventh, Wabash 15th, Wheaton 18th and Williams was 22nd. Of the four quadrants in action, this is the only one with four ranked teams.
The four teams in this pod are also among the best in their respective regions. Illinois Wesleyan was ranked No. 1 in Region 8. Williams was ranked third in Region 1, Wabash third in Region 7 and Wheaton fourth in Region 8. The NCAA Division III landscape was divided into 10 regions instead of what had been eight regions.
And when Williams and Wabash get together, they will be the two teams that had the longest bus rides for their first-and-second round games. The NCAA has a 600-mile limit before teams can fly to games. Williams traveled 536 miles to Alliance, Ohio, and the University of Mount Union. Wabash went 587 miles from Crawfordsville, Ind., to Emory University in Atlanta. Wabash took a 2-hour bus ride to Bloomington.
The Little Giants are led by three seniors, guard Tyler Watson, forward Kellen Schreiber and guard Jack Davidson. Davidson, a 6-foot-1 shooter, took time off last year so he could play a full season in 2021-22. He averages 26.1 points per game, shoots 54.2 percent from the field (226-417) and is 116 of 234 from 3-point range (49.6 percent). Davidson scored a career-high 42 points in the second-round win over Emory. Watson is second on the team, averaging 16 points per game, while Schreiber averages 15 points per game.
"We were still kind of putting the pieces of our puzzle together early in the season. We made some changes, some adjustments, did some things a little differently in mid-to-early December," Brumett said. "The fact that we have been able to play as well as we have and play as consistently as we have since the first of the year has been really satisfying."
Wabash comes in averaging 90.7 points a game but gives up 77.7 per game. That compares to Williams' scoring at a 73.7 clip but giving up only 62.5 points per game.
Williams coach Kevin App said that having a volume scorer like Davidson will be a challenge for his defense.
"They're in the Sweet 16 and have won 22 games [in a row] for a reason," he said. "They're a really good offensive team. One, they've got a couple of guys that can really make shots and make plays. The ball really moves. They like to play downhill, drive and kick. They do a good job of putting their scorers in position to put a lot of pressure on your defense. I wish there were some bad teams left. But it will be a good challenge for us.
"Hopefully, our size and length is something that gives them new looks, and defensively, hopefully our spacing and size allows us to attack in certain ways."
Jesse Hall is 6-foot-8, Schreiber is 6-foot-5 and Ahmoni Jones is 6-4. They are the tallest players for Wabash, and Hall comes off the bench.
Williams will have a size advantage at every starting position, with guard Cole Prowitt-Smith the smallest starter at 6-foot-3.
The Little Giants will also have to figure out where Williams' points will come from. In the win over Stevens, first-year Declan Porter had 19 points. Against Neumann, Prowitt-Smith and Spivy each had 19, while in the NESCAC championship game, Nate Karren had 19 points.
"They present challenges that are unique because of their size," the Wabash coach said. "We see some of the offensive tendencies, but not with the size that the NESCAC is known for. I think, if there is any preparation advantage or preparation help that we could get, Emory was much bigger than us at all positions, so we've done that. We played Wooster three times. They're very big inside, and not nearly as big as Williams on the perimeter. The length and the skill that comes along with the length will be a little contrasting to the teams we've played up until this point."
Wabash and Williams are also connected in the football world. The playing surface at Little Giant Stadium is named for Frank Navarro, who was the head coach at both schools. Navarro was the head coach at Williams from 1963-67, before taking the head coaching job at Columbia. He went to Wabash and coached there from 1974-77, before finishing up at Princeton.
According to the Wabash website, donors to the Little Giant Stadium project chose to pay tribute to former Wabash football coach Frank Navarro by naming the playing field in his honor. Navarro coached the Little Giants from 1974 to 1977. His 1977 team posted an 11-2 record and advanced to the Amos Alonzo Stagg Bowl (the Division III National Championship game).