Jake Benzinger is getting a second chance at making a National Football League roster.
The former Mount Greylock High School and Wake Forest University offensive tackle has signed a reserve/future contract with the Indianapolis Colts. Reserve/Future contracts allow NFL teams to lock up a player without counting said player against the team's 53-player roster limit before rosters expand to 90 when the new NFL year begins in March.
Benzinger was one of three players the Colts announced the signing of on Tuesday. He joins cornerback Anthony Chesley and offensive tackle Elijah Nkansah in a group of 24 players that Indianapolis had been signing in preparation for spring and summer camps.
The former Mountie is pleased to have a second crack at the NFL, especially since he never made it through summer camp with the Arizona Cardinals. He had signed as an undrafted free agent the day after the NFL Draft, but was released in early August just prior to the Cardinals ramping up their preseason work. Because of COVID-19, there were no preseason games in 2020 for undrafted rookies like Benzinger to show their wares.
"It was pretty demoralizing and it was a tough situation when I got let go from Arizona without being able to strap it up and show what I was able to do," Benzinger said, when reached in Dallas. "Waiting the whole season for that opportunity, it's tough to stay patient and stay ready. It's easy to be negative in this business. The way the year was going, there were more opportunities for seasoned vets on the O-line to get those opportunities. I just had to stay patient."
What was perhaps the most disappointing part of Benzinger's first foray into the NFL was that he never really had a chance to show Arizona coach Kliff Kingsbury and his staff what he could do.
"I would have given it all I got, and I would be good enough or I'm not good enough. In my mind, I'm always good enough and I can make a team and make the 53, or make a practice squad," he said.
While Benzinger did not play with an NFL team this year, his getting to a second team did not take long.
"I was on a plane to Indy Monday. I did the workout Tuesday," he said. "All in the same day, I had the workout, they got me in for a medical [examination] and I signed, all in the same day."
Benzinger, who redshirted as a freshman, finished his career at Wake Forest having made 39 consecutive starts on the offensive line, most of them at right tackle.
Listed at 6-foot-7, 295 pounds, he was an Honorable Mention All-ACC pick this fall. He had 1,111 plays on offense this season, No. 2 on the team. His high mark was 117 snaps in a game against Louisville.
"I ended up doing a thing called the NFL Alumni Academy [in Canton, Ohio], which is like a free agent bubble," Benzinger said. "Training and practicing and kind of waiting to get a workout, getting an opportunity. I was kind of there the entire year waiting for an opportunity."
According to the NFLA Academy's website, "the Academy will train the top free agent football players in preparation to sign an in-season contract with NFL teams looking to replace 500+ active roster players lost during each season due to injury.
"The Academy combines world class sports science advances in athlete performance, data analytics and digital analysis together with old school technique and improving Football IQ. This player development program is led by former NFL coaches and players teaching, coaching and mentoring future NFL players."
The academy started around the same time the NFL season began. Benzinger said he didn't hear from his representation until after the holidays that Indianapolis had been interested.
"It caught me so off-guard," Benzinger said. "I didn't want to say I was writing things off. I knew I was ready to go, and if I got a workout, I was going to kill the workout and get into a team. I was so ready from all the work I did in Canton. I wasn't expecting it.
"When I got the call, I was so ready and so fired up."
Indianapolis' offseason program starts the third week of April, and that's when Benzinger said he expects to be in the Colts' camp. His position coaches are Chris Strausser and Klayton Adams. Strausser is a 31-year coaching veteran of the Division I college and the NFL wars. Strausser just wrapped up his second season on head coach Frank Reich's staff.
"It was good to get to the academy, because I felt that even though you could say it was a season lost because I didn't catch onto a team until the end," Benzinger said, "while I was in Canton, I improved my game so much. I'm bigger, faster, stronger. I was able to work with coaches like [former Minnesota Vikings head coach] Mike Tice, [Pro Football Hall of Fame offensive lineman] Anthony Munoz ... All-Pro guys and Hall of Famers. My game kind of leap-frogged a little bit.
"It was a tough season, but at least it wasn't a season lost."