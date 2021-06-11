Williamstown native Cole Kuster is quickly learning that there is always a bigger pool.

Kuster spent roughly six years at the Williams College swimming pool as a member of the Purple Valley Aquatics, while a student at Mount Greylock, before joining Harvard’s swim team and winning events at the Ivy League Championships in his freshman year.

His successful 2019 campaign was cut short due to the pandemic, but not before the Crimson swimmer qualified for three events at the Olympic Trials, which will take place in Omaha, Neb. at the CHI Health Center, an arena that can hold 17,560 fans.

Kuster is competing from June 13 through June 20, in the group where the USA Olympic team will be selected, and received a taste of the environment while watching the first wave of swimmers compete from June 4 through June 7 via a live stream.

“They built the pool inside the stadium,” Kuster said. “It looks different from most meets. The spotlight is on you with a whole crowd around you.

“The environment is different than anything I’ve been a part of. It isn’t just family at the meets, there are fans of swimming and that gets people excited to race.”

Kuster could not train at Harvard in 2020 due to COVID-19 protocols and was forced to train on his own. He discovered a college contingency team organized by David Marsh, a professional adviser of the Israel Swimming Association and decided to move to San Diego, Calif. and train with swimmers from across the country.

“Doing everything on my own [as a freshman in college] prepared me for having another year of figuring out things on your own,” Kuster said. “New roommates and coaches again, just coming off my freshman year of college prepared me more than coming off four years of high school.”

Despite the gap-year from college, Kuster never took his foot off the gas as he prepared for his shot at the Olympic Trials.

“I feel like I’ve learned to be a leader,” Kuster said of his time training in San Diego. “The team we’re training with has a high school group and coaches say they look up to us. If they have questions about the sport or recruiting we should be role models.

“It feels great to give back. I had people at Williams and others who would do it for me.”

Kuster left for Nebraska on Thursday and is competing for a shot on the U.S. Olympic Team in the 400 freestyle, 800 freestyle and 1,500 freestyle. He is No. 42 out of 56 with a seed time of 3 minutes, 55.94 seconds in the 400, No. 35 out of 54 in the 800 after clocking 8:07.61 and his time of 15:39.04 is No. 39 out of 43 in the 1,500.

While the environment will feel different, Kuster knows that isn’t what is important.

“All through high school my dad coached me a lot,” said Kuster, who’s father, Steve Kuster, has been head coach at Williams for more than 20 years. “He, my club coach and college coaches say that feel doesn’t matter. We have a lot of time to think and we tend to overthink how we feel in the water [while warming up].

“My feel doesn’t indicate how I will perform on race day and remembering that helps me stay at ease. If I keep doing that, it will all come together on race day.”

Kuster will return to Harvard for his sophomore season in the fall. Whether it is as an Olympian or not, he has overcome the challenges of trying to master his craft in the midst of a pandemic.

“This taught me a whole new love for swimming,” Kuster said. “After a year where club teams are still dealing with COVID-19, I am super thankful for the opportunities out here.”

On top of that, his journey will continue as a member of the Crimson swim team.

“Last year I was just getting to know my team near the end of the year,” Kuster said. “To go back to that environment with my team and coaches will be awesome.

“I’m more grateful for the college environment after this year and going back to school makes me appreciative of everything I have.”