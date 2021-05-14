As the final seconds ticked down last Saturday, Williamstown's Michael McCormack said he and his University of Vermont lacrosse teammates thought about what it took to win the school's first conference title.

"I think it was a testament to the hard work we put in over the last year, and kind of what we've been through with the rules and restrictions," he said. "I think it was just a sigh of relief, knowing it was all worth it.

"Pure happiness for the guys who are around us."

McCormack scored a pair of goals and had an assist in last Saturday's America East Conference championship game win over UAlbany. The game was played at UMBC in Baltimore.

It was not only the first championship for Vermont, it was the first championship for McCormack, who transferred to UVM from Middlebury. As a first-year at Middlebury, the Panthers lost to Wesleyan in the 2017 championship game.

The former Mount Greylock standout, who set a Massachusetts record with 191 points scored in 2014, and was the state's all-time leading scorer when he graduated with 611 points, is a graduate student at UVM. He has 32 goals and 11 assists in 13 games for the 9-4 Catamounts. McCormack, who started all 13 games, set a career-high in goals as his previous best was 30 with Middlebury back in 2018. He also has scored goals in eight consecutive games.

The Catamounts are off for College Park, Md., and a Sunday matchup with third-seeded and undefeated Maryland (12-0). The Terps, an historic lacrosse power, won the Big Ten Conference championship. Face-off is set for 2:30 p.m., and the game will be broadcast live on ESPNU.

In the America East championship game, Vermont led 13-9 after three quarters and Albany got no closer.

Traditionally, on the day of the NCAA Tournament selections, teams gather in classrooms, in the coach's home, or in a team room. Because of COVID-19 requirements, the members of the Vermont team gathered in front of their computers and televisions to watch the NCAA selection show.

"I was with my roommate and we were watching it together. It was pretty exciting. It was the first time that all these guys had been a part of that, as well as me," McCormack said. "Even though we weren't all together, I think it was still really exciting, and we're pumped to be playing Maryland."

While the Catamounts knew they were going to appear in the 16-team field, McCormack and his teammates had to wait and find out who they would play. The former Greylock three-sport standout said that made them a little nervous.

"We found out around 9:20, 9:30 [p.m.]. We didn't know exactly how it was going to pan out," he said. "We were leaning towards thinking it was going to be Notre Dame, so we were kind of surprised to be playing Maryland. We're pretty excited about that matchup."

If Vermont can get past Maryland on Sunday, a date with Notre Dame might be in the offing. The Fighting Irish are playing Drexel on Saturday in Denver, and the winner of that game gets the Vermont-Maryland winner the following Sunday in South Bend, Ind. South Bend will be hosting one group of quarterfinals.

The NCAA national semifinals and final will be held Saturday, May 29 and Monday, May 31, at Hartford's Rentscheler Field.

Sunday's game becomes a small world game because Vermont head coach Chris Feifs and assistant coach Jake Bernhardt are both Maryland graduates. And in another small world, Jake Bernhardt's brother Jared, a UMD senior, is a finalist for the Teevaarton Award, which is given to the top lacrosse players in Division I.

"I'm really excited," Feifs said in a video conference with reporters earlier in the week. "What an opportunity to play a great program like Maryland. It just happens to be my alma mater and my offensive coordinator's alma mater. There are so many things to be excited about."

The Vermont coach, in his fifth year, said the addition of McCormack has been key as the Catamounts head into the NCAAs.

"Before Mike stepped on campus, we didn't really have a ton of outside shooting threats," Feifs said. "His ability to stretch the defense from an incredibly far distance has allowed us to open up passing lanes and dodging options as well. Not only is he a great scorer, but he's a great decoy on the field and someone you always have to honor, which gives openings for other players. I think in the first half against Albany, we had eight different scorers. A big part of that is Mike drawing so much attention."