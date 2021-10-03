ADAMS — The 2021 champion of the MountainOne Steel Rail Half Marathon participated in his first event Sunday morning. Alex White's first win was also the last win, on the current Steel Rail course.
White, a former Mount Greylock High School runner, pulled away from three-time defending champion Mark Rabasco and fellow Greylock alum Luke Costley, in the final third of the 13.1-mile course to win the eighth annual half. White's time was 1 hour, 16 minutes, 1 second. He beat Rabasco by 26 seconds and Costley by 50.
"It's a ton of fun. It's a great community out here," said White, of the race that starts at the Berkshire Mall and runs along the distance of the Ashuwillticook Rail Trail into Adams. "They put on a great race. I can't tell you I necessarily expected to win going into it. We had a good crew and a lot of good support going into it."
Former Williams College runner Kayla Servin won the women's half, finishing seventh overall in 1:26:15.
New to the Steel Rail races was the marathon.
The marathon began, as the half marathon did, at the old Berkshire Mall. The competitors run the same course as the half-marathoners do, but get off when the rail trail meets Route 8 in Cheshire. The racers wind their way back to Lanesborough and then return to Adams for the finish of the race.
Veteran runner Nick Curelop claimed the championship of the first Steel Rail Marathon. Curelop finished the 26.2 miles in 2:51:58, some 15 minutes ahead of runner-up Eric Ciocca.
"It was cool" to run a marathon in Berkshire County, Curelop said. "There hasn't really been a marathon in Berkshire County for a while. It's a flat, fast course, nice and scenic. It's good to run."
The historic feature event to the Steel Rail is the half marathon, a race that begins with a two-mile loop around the old Berkshire Mall. Then the racers head for the Ashuwillticook and then finish by the Adams Visitors Center.
As the race began Rabasco took a familiar position with the lead group. He was trailed by Justin Hines — who finished fourth — Costley and White. By the time the runners had made the second loop, the first group had completely separated itself from the pack.
When the runners crossed Route 8 in Cheshire, Rabasco still held the lead, but White and Hines were on his tail. White said he passed Rabasco around Mile 8, but Rabasco returned the favor at mile 10.
"We ran together for a while," White said. "The last mile was downhill, so it was nice to stride it out a little bit."
"We kind of battled for quite a while," Rabasco said. "The last mile, he had one more gear than I did."
First across the line in the half was White in his 1:16:01. Rabasco crossed the line in 1:16:27, while Costley's time for third place was 1:16:56.
"It was a wonderful pack of us," said Costley who is another Mount Greylock graduate. "Mark was out in front of us for a while and gave us someone to chase. He held me off. It was nice to see Al have a great race."
Also competing for the first time was Servin, who grew up in Charlotte, Vt., but ran track and cross-country at Williams College and now lives in Williamstown. Servin was second coming off the Mall Road and onto the trail, but soon enough was leading the women competitors.
"I really died in the last few miles, but I was able to hold on," said the new champion. "It's awesome. It's so great to be back out with so many people, and having all these spectators. This is the first time I've run in a really long time with people on the course.
"That was really, really amazing."
Servin finished her race in 1:26:15. Forty-five seconds behind Servin was eighth-place finisher Diandra Mongeon, who clocked in at 1:27:00. The third woman across the line was Miranda Bona, who was 12th overall in 1:30:13.
It marked the first time in the history of the Steel Rail events that three women finished in the top 15. Twice, the half marathon had two women finishing in the top 15.
It was also the highest finish for a woman in the half marathon since Apryl Sabadoza was fifth back in 2017.
When the marathon is contested again in May, it will be a qualifier for the Boston Marathon, and the race will head south into Pittsfield, as the Ashuwillticook is being extended south into the Berkshire County seat.
As it will be in 2022, the marathon is a pretty flat and quick course. But Curelop said he did not start out so fast.
"Honestly, I got out pretty slow, for me, anyway," Curelop said. "I was just kind of cruising with another guy, probably for about 10 miles. Then I slowly pulled away from him and kept cruising. This course is nice, because you have a few miles of downhill, around mile 20 where it gets hard. It definitely makes it faster."
Ciocca crossed the finish line some 15 minutes later in 3:06:25. Brett Peterson was third in 3:07:50.
The women's marathon winner was a former Williams College soccer and lacrosse player, who now lives in Millbrook, N.Y. Caitlin Sorriento ran a 3:33:09 to finish 13th overall. The time was a personal best in the marathon for Sorriento.
"This was my fifth marathon. I was not happy about how my last one went because I didn't manage it well. I went out too fast in the beginning," she said. "This time, I tried to do the first 15 pretty slow and pick it up after that. I managed it better than usual today."
Fabienne Theriault, 15th overall, was the No. 2 woman finisher in 3:34:22. Gina Kirchner was third and 20th overall in 3:38:54.
In the 8-kilometer race, David Olds won the championship with a time of 36:11. Ace Curtis was second at 36:42 and Blaine Freadman took third in 36:56.
The top woman finisher in the 8-K was Stephanie Bressette, who was sixth overall in 39:14. The No. 2 woman finisher was Natalie Gerlich Brabson, who was eighth overall in 40:53. Finishing third among the women was Melissa Canata in 40:56, good for ninth overall.
