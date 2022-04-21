NORTH ADAMS — Hoosac Valley topped Drury 7-2 Thursday behind a two-story attack unleashed by Rylynn Witek. Starting pitcher Witek went the distance allowing two runs, one earned and drove in four runs to pace the Hurricane’s lineup.
Hoosac opened up with single runs in the first two innings and led 2-0 after four. In the fifth, Witek crushed a bases-loaded triple into the right-field alley, clearing the bases as Hoosac’s lead ballooned to 6-0.
Drury struggled offensively scoring single runs in the fifth and seventh innings as Witek threw an array of off-speed pitches and fastballs, which kept the Blue Devils from finding an offensive rhythm.
“I tried to stay competitive and to use my curveball to push the batters a little bit off their feet, then to mix up my pitches best I can,” Witek said after the victory as she tended to her arm on a cold rainy afternoon. “The cold air was not so much a factor today.
“Honestly, yesterday at practice was even colder than today so that got us prepared for it”
“We were playing a good team, we’re very young, it’s a good win, our second win in a row and we’ve got our work cut out for us,” Hoosac coach Mike Ameen said. “We started seven eighth-graders, got a junior catcher and senior pitcher, so to come out and play as well as we did was nice. We’ve got a lot of games coming up here and we need to be ready.”
Drury coach Michelle Darling said, “We’ve been working a lot on our fundamentals” that fielding, in general, was “coming along” and the team, now at 3-2 on the year, is still gelling and finding its stride.
“We have a lot of games coming up and we’ll be working hard in practice,” Darling said, noting play outside has been limited by the rainy spring.
Hoosac opened the scoring in the top of the first Witek reached on a walk Gracelyn Wright laced a single and Izzy Tart followed with another walk. Leftfielder Hannah Lord drove in the game’s first run with a solid base hit.
In the second, Ashley Lane was hit by a pitch to set the table for Ella Bissaillon’s single and an opposite-field RBI double by Witek plating Lane.
Drury righthanded pitcher Ellie Harnick settled down in the third and fourth before Hoosac’s big fifth inning. Harnick recorded eight strikeouts in a complete-game effort.
In the fifth, Lord lead off with a single. Back-to-back walks to Danielle Glasier and Mikayla Witto set up Lane’s RBI single. With two outs, the Hurricanes ended their station-to-station attack mode with one swing of the bat by Witek, who cracked her game-breaking three-bagger.
Drury responded with a single run in the bottom of the inning with first baseman Marley Brothers scoring on the front end of a double-steal.
The teams traded runs in the bottom of the seventh. In the top of the inning, Lane singled for her third hit driving in Wright who had walked and stole second.
Drury added its final run as Brothers tomahawked a missile to center field for a triple. She scored via an error on an overthrow at third base. Brothers reached base three times for the Blue Devils and second baseman Rachael Barrows added Drury’s only other extra-base hit with a second-inning double.