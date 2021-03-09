Now that Pittsfield and Taconic have joined other Berkshire County high schools in playing basketball, the schools have also joined in keeping fans out of the gym and the swimming pool spectator areas.
The Pittsfield Public Schools announced late last week that no spectators will be permitted for indoor high school athletic contests.
"While we realize that prohibiting spectators isn't ideal or desirable," Pittsfield schools athletic director Jim Abel said in a release, "the circumstances created by the COVID pandemic, as well as the parameters we have to work within for the sake of providing athletic opportunities to students at this time, make enforcing the Berkshire County policy crucial."
The Pittsfield and Taconic basketball squads will play home games at the Boys & Girls Club of the Berkshires, on Melville Street. It's a site where the vast majority of players on both schools' varsity and junior varsity squads had grown up playing games at.
But without fans, Pittsfield Community Television is stepping in.
PCTV announced on Tuesday that it would broadcast games on six dates, starting with Wednesday's Hoosac Valley-at-Pittsfield boys game. The broadcast is scheduled to start at 8 p.m., but it will air on PCTV's Facebook page until the Pittsfield School committee meeting is over.
Games will be broadcast on PCTV's Educational Television channel 1302 on the Spectrum cable lineup. Games will also be seen on the PCTV Select Roku and Apple TV apps. According to Bob Heck, PCTV's Coordinator of Advancement and Community Production, there will be some junior varsity games aired, when they fit into schedules.
The PCTV broadcasts will include the two "War on the Floor" competitions between Pittsfield and Taconic. The first one will be Sunday, starting with the girls JV game at 10:30 a.m. The second will take place on March 19, with the JV game starting at 3:30 p.m.
While there will be no general admission for fans to attend games, Abel said in a release that a limited number of tickets will be provided for family members of swimming and basketball athletes for the two Pittsfield city high school events.
"PHS and Taconic Senior Day, as well as the last home games of [the seniors'] high school career were scheduled with the 'No Spectator' policy in Mind," Abel said in a release. "We'd like to assure our seniors and their families that they will not miss out. Our seniors will have the opportunity to be recognized, to play in front of their families and to compete in those PHS vs. Taconic rivalry matchups in front of a bit of a crowd."
Here is the PCTV basketball broadcast schedule (All games at the Boys & Girls Club):
March 10: Hoosac Valley boys at Pittsfield, 8 p.m., game airing on PCTV's Facebook page until the School Committee meeting ends.
March 12: Mount Greylock boys at Pittsfield, 8 p.m.
March 14: Taconic and Pittsfield "War on the Floor," JV girls game at 10:30 a.m., others to follow.
March 17: Lee at Taconic. Girls varsity at 6:15 p.m., boys varsity at 8:15.
March 18: Drury girls at Pittsfield. 7 p.m., on PCTV Facebook Page, ETV joins after the School Committee.
March 19: Taconic and Pittsfield "War on the Floor II." JV game starts at 3:30 p.m.