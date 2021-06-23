CHICOPEE — For the fourth time in as many seasons, the Pittsfield High School softball team will be playing for a Western Massachusetts Division I championship.
The fourth-seeded Generals scored four runs in the top of the second inning to break open a close game at Szot Park, and went on to hand top-seeded Chicopee its first loss of the season. The final score was 8-2.
"I know the girls are real excited," Pittsfield head coach Jim Clary said. "That's been our goal since the start of the season."
Mia Alfonso had two hits for Pittsfield (10-4), but both of them were home runs. Mia Arpante was 4 for 4 with two runs scored. She stole three bases. Alyssa Mercier was 3 for 4 with a run scored, while Maddie Crouse was 1 for 3 with two runs batted in.
Pittsfield pitcher Jordynn Bazinet was solid inside the circle. Bazinet held Chicopee (13-1) to five hits while striking out six. She held a Chicopee team that scored 16 runs in a quarterfinal win over Longmeadow to just two Wednesday.
"Jordynn was on fire," Clary said. "All of her pitches were working She hit her spots. It seemed like she had a little more adreneline."
With the win, Pittsfield will travel to third-seeded Westfield on Friday at 5 p.m. The Bombers knocked off seventh-seeded Agawam 6-2.
Pittsfield will seek its first Western Mass title since beating Northampton in 2018. The Generals made it to the championship game in 2017 and 2019. There was, of course, no 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.