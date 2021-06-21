PITTSFIELD — Westfield was near-perfect Monday afternoon at Buddy Pellerin Field. Pittsfield was going to have match that. The Generals could not.
Brian Strange threw a five-inning, no-hitter, as sixth-seeded Westfield beat No. 3 Pittsfield 11-0, in a Western Massachusetts Division I quarterfinal game shortened to five innings by the 10-run rule.
Christian Marchbanks walked to lead off the second inning. Not only was he stranded at first, but he was the only runner Pittsfield had on the day.
"Defensively, we had a few mistakes that kind of compounded. When you don't get any hits, it's hard to win," Pittsfield coach Seamus Morrison said. "I give all the credit in the world to [Strange]. He threw really well. He had a nice slider that he was throwing, and he kind of had us off-balance."
In Friday's first-round game against Amherst, Amherst coach Jeff Gladu said the two best pitchers his team had seen all year were Marchbanks and Strange. Monday afternoon, the Westfield ace showed why.
Strange, the son of Westfield assistant coach and one time New York Mets prospect Pat Strange, retired the final 12 hitters he faced. The right hander walked only Marchbanks and struck out six. Five of those six strikeouts were called.
Pittsfield's Luke Melle hit Strange's first pitch of the game to right field, but Dan Provost was fairly deep and made an easy catch. The Generals had only one more ball into the outfield, an opposite field fly ball by Marchbanks in the fourth. Provost didn't have to move much to make the grab on that.
"My fastball was on, my curveball was on," said the Westfield senior, who tossed his first varsity no-hitter. "I was hitting my spots. We came out firing with the bats, and that's all we needed to do."
The Bombers were hitting from the start. Pittsfield starter Eddie Mullin pitched out of a first-inning jam without giving up a run. He left runners on the corners when Andrew Florek grounded to Michael Grady to end the inning. The same could not be said of the second.
Westfield scored three runs on five hits. Josh Mayo's two-run single was the big flow of the inning. Westfield added three in the third, and that was more than enough for Strange and his teammates.
Florek did hit a solo home run off Mullin with one out in the fourth inning. Florek hit a 1-1 pitch foul but way beyond the right field foul pole. The next pitch sailed over the fence in right.
Four more runs for Westfield in the top of the fifth brought the 10-run rule into play. If Pittsfield didn't score two runs in the home fifth, the game would be over. Chase Racine was called out on strikes. Jake Taylor grounded back to the mound and Mullin grounded to Dave Tirrell at first to end the game — and end Pittsfield's season.
With the win, Westfield (10-4) advances to the Division I semifinals, where the Bombers will play No. 2 West Springfield. The Terriers knocked off No. 7 Minnechaug 5-2 on Monday morning, and several players and coaches were on hand to scout the game. One of the coaches is Pittsfield's Pat Bassi, who is West Side's pitching coach.
Pittsfield ends its season 10-5, and while the Generals graduate six, Morrison said that this season will be a learning one for the returning players.
"We didn't get to see the Valley this year or other Division I teams," said Morrison. "It was nice to get one win in the tournament. It was nice to see a good team, and show them what next year is going to be like for the young kids. We have a lot of hard work to do in the off-season.
"We'll take care of it, and we'll come back next year ready to go."
———
Westfield 033 14 — 11 12 0
Pittsfield 000 00 — 0 0 4
Brian Strange and Alex LaCourse. Eddie Mullin 3 1/3, Josh Lennon 2/3, Jack Wildgoose 2/3, Connor Lavinio 1/3 and Owen Kroboth. 2B — W: Strange, Dave Tirrell. HR — W: Andrew Florek.