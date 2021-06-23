EASTHAMPTON — It just wasn't to be for the Monument Mountain baseball team on Wednesday.
The 12th-seeded Spartans pushed No. 4 Easthampton to the brink of elimination as they had the go-ahead run on first base with one out in the top of the seventh inning. The Spartans (7-9) couldn't push either run home, as they dropped a 3-2 decision to the Eagles (11-3) in a Western Massachusetts Division III quarterfinal game.
"We wanted to win. It just didn't work out," said Monument coach Tom Hankey. "Considering what we had to go through last year ... to be out there was cool for sure."
The game was scoreless going into the top of the fourth when the Spartans struck against reliever Andrew Thompson, the second of three Easthampton pitchers. The rally came with two outs and consecutive singles by Ely Cormier, Braxton Crandal, Camden and Jayder Raifstanger, scored two runs. The Raifstangers each had run-scoring singles.
Easthampton finally got to Monument starter Arthur Labrie in the bottom of the sixth inning. With one out, Nick Lloyd singled and Justin Colpack walked. Thompson singled home a run and Matt Damon followed with a two-run single that put the Eagles up 3-2.
In the top of the seventh, Jayder Raifstanger singled with one out and Lloyd, the third pitcher, hit Marco Buffoni with a pitch. But the Spartans couldn't find a hit to bring home either the tying or the winning run.
Hankey had plenty of praise for junior pitcher Labrie. Labrie went the distance, giving up three runs on seven hits. He walked one and struck out eight.
"He was impressive," Hankey said of his pitcher. "He had command of both of his pitches. The only inning they hit him hard was the sixth."
Jayder Raifstanger was 3 for 4 and the only Spartan with a multiple-hit game.
Easthampton will now play No. 8 Belchertown in a semifinal game Friday afternoon. Belchertown beat top-seeded Sci-Tech 10-0 in a quarterfinal game on Wednesday.
———
Monument 000 200 0 — 2 7 0
Easthampton 000 003 x — 3 7 1
Arthur Labrie and Cole Bissailon. Winter Roske 1 2/3, Andrew Thompson 2, Nick Lloyd 3 1/3 and Otis Follet. W — Lloyd. L — Labrie.