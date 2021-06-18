NORTHAMPTON — Mount Everett might have come into the Western Massachusetts Division III softball tournament as an underdog, at least based on the seeds.
It didn't matter.
The 10th-seeded Eagles scored 10 runs in the first two innings and never looked back as Mount Everett knocked off seventh-seeded Smith Vocational 20-8 on Friday afternoon.
Mount Everett (6-8) now advances to Monday's quarterfinal round where the Eagles will travel to Turners Falls for a game against No. 2 Franklin County Tech (15-2). Franklin Tech knocked off winless and 15th-seeded Granby 13-1.
'I told them to take it one play and one at-bat at a time, and just have fun at the end of the day," Eagles coach Josh King wrote in an email. They did just that.
Everett scored six runs in the first inning and four more in the second, before pulling away for the win.
Mariah Broderick got the win, giving up nine hits and five walks, while striking out two.
Offensively Emma Goewey was 3 for 5 with an RBI, while Tonilyn Smith went 2 for 3 with two RBI.