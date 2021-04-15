Week 3 of the Berkshire County Fall II football season could feature an unexpected, but familiar cameo.

All eight teams are on schedule to play this weekend for the first time this season — unless a projected 5 to 10 inches of snow has something to say about it.

The three other games will take place on Saturday and previews of Wahconah vs. Lee, Pittsfield vs. Taconic and Drury vs. Hoosac Valley will be in The Berkshire Eagle’s Weekender edition.

For now, we’re going to advance under the impression that all four games will go on without a hitch. This weekend will also serve as opening day for the Drury and Monument Mountain football teams.

Mount Greylock is traveling to Great Barrington to face Monument Mountain at 6 p.m. on Friday.

Covid-19 protocols have kept the Spartans off the gridiron, but Friday will mark both opening day and senior night for the Monument football team.

The Spartans have spent almost a year preparing for this game with practices last summer, 7-on-7 games in the fall and then practices in the spring Fall II season.

Monument Mountain will take the field under first-year coach Daren Carlson, who has coached youth football, basketball and baseball in Great Barrington for 15 years.

Carlson served as an assistant coach on the varsity team while his son, Caleb, attended Monument. He was also a member of the Spartan football team in the late 80s.

“It was time to focus on coaching my favorite sport,” Carlson said of the decision to take the position.

Caleb Carlson is serving as an assistant coach, Chris Tucci is the team’s defensive coordinator and Chris Daniello rounds out the staff as special teams coordinator.

Despite a limited amount of seniors, the 22-player roster features plenty of reps at the varsity level.

“We are filled with sophomores and juniors in our starting lineup,” Carlson said, “but they’re an experienced group that has played since freshmen year.”

Hunter DeGrenier earned the starting job at quarterback, a physical runner capable of absorbing hits and keeping the chains moving on the ground. Joining DeGrenier in the backfield is fellow junior Reece Mullen, who will also serve as the team’s middle linebacker.

“It is a pretty dynamic backfield,” Carlson said, “Mullen is a big-time leader of the team.”

Making life easier on Monument’s backfield, and harder on opponents, is Ashton Aloisi. Labeled a slot receiver, Aloisi has played almost every skill position for the Spartans and can be used to take advantage of matchups. A pair of sophomores will try to chisel roles in the offense in receiver Grant Chase and tight end Nick Henderson.

While these athletes may score points, the focus of Fall II practices has been the trenches.

“We spent some time focusing on the skill players during the 7-on-7 season,” Carlson said. “This spring we dove into the offensive and defensive lines.”

Senior left tackle Cori Keefner headlines the group and sophomore Andrew Albert will direct the unit as the team’s center. Owen Wade, Tyler Kibbe, Nate Smith and Heyden Cutlip will also be doing the dirty work needed in order to score points.

The opposing sideline will feature a roster that mirrored the Spartans just a year ago. Mount Greylock (0-1) features five freshmen and displayed plenty of potential, despite falling to Hoosac Valley a week ago.

Coach Shawn Flaherty had freshman Ben McDonough throw the ball 11 times in his first game at the varsity level, completing seven of those passes for 82 yards and a touchdown.

McDonough showcased success in a clean pocket, but also the necessary mechanics needed to move the ball down field while rolling out of the pocket. Freshman tight end Ben Carnevale was McDonough’s favorite target with four catches for 48 yards and a touchdown.

The Mounties struggled to contain the Hurricane rushing attack last week, but smoothed things out in the second half, outscoring Hoosac Valley 8-7 over the game’s final 24 minutes.

With two relatively new teams taking the field Friday, consistency on both sides of the ball will dictate the direction of this game.