WORTHINGTON — Virtually every golf tournament so far this season, both at the local and state levels, has been filling its fields early, leaving many competition-hungry golfers out of luck in an effort to play tournament golf.
For those golfers and for others just looking for yet another chance to compete, if you act quickly — by Wednesday — the Links of Worthington still has a few spots available for this coming weekend's 36-hole Worthington Cup best-ball tournament.
The par-35 Allied Association-member course in Hampshire County will be hosting the 10th annual event this Saturday and Sunday. The event started as a member-guest tournament but was turned into an open best-ball three years ago.
According to the club's general manager, Scott Preston, the field grew from 12 teams to 36 from Year 1 to Year 2 under the new format. As of the original deadline, 30 teams had signed up, but Preston said duos that contact the club by Wednesday will be added to the field.
Some of this year's entrants, Preston said, were motivated by others who played last year to make the trek to Worthington this weekend.
"Those who have played here before are our best ambassadors," said Preston. "We had two teams from Wahconah [Country Club] last year, this year we have nine teams from the club playing."
The tournament is open to both males and females with the men and the ladies competing against each other with the men playing from the white/blue tees and the women teeing off from the shorter red/gold tees.
Preston said thus far, there are four women's teams in the field, including women's club champion Chris Eugin and partner Liz Kay, who captured the women's title last year when the ladies competed separately from the men.
The defending men's champions are Mark Jemlo and Marshall Prokop, who are both members at The Links.
Preston said that longtime course superintendent Ed Figela has the course ready for this weekend's competition.
"The course is in great shape," Preston said. "It was a little dried out, but we had four inches of rain in three days and now its looks great."
The entry fee per player for non-club members is $150 walking and $200 with a cart. That includes a practice round and there will also be food available both days.
For those teams interested in entering, call the Links pro shop at 413-238-4464.