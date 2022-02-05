If you're watching the Olympics today, look out for Berkshire native Matt Whitcomb coaching the U.S. Cross-Country skiing team

Matt Whitcomb and his United States cross-country ski team are gathering in the Zhangjiakou Zone, some 123 miles northwest of Beijing, China, for the opening of competition Saturday in the Winter Olympics.
Whitcomb and 14 athletes, including 2018 Gold Medal winner Jessie Diggins, are getting ready to begin competition on Saturday, Feb. 5, at the Zhangjiakou National Cross-Country Ski Center, located a more than two-hour drive from Beijing, where the opening and closing ceremonies are scheduled to take place.
Whitcomb, a graduate of Wahconah High School, has been the U.S. Cross-Country skiing head coach since April, 2020, but has been involved in Olympic coaching for Winter Games competition in Vancouver (2010), Sochi (2014), and in PyeongChang, South Korea back in 2018.
Navigating the COVID-19 pandemic during competition and practice in Europe, and having to handle the same in China is something that Whitcomb and his skiers are figuratively running toward rather than running away from.
“These moments of adversity I think, are the times where our team has the biggest opportunity,” Whitcomb said. “You build these great teams so you develop the buoyancy for the rough water. This is, in a way, something for us to look forward to. We know if we can deal with the daily punches, the extra tasks we have daily with regards to COVID testing, the clunky nature of the Beijing Olympic Committee and the massive infrastructure. If we can have patience with all that, we’re going to have an advantage even before we hit the snow.
“I’m definitely feeling good about it, and I’m excited more than I am dreading it.”
For the coaches and members of the U.S. Cross-Country Ski Team, they were testing daily leading up to the Games. Whitcomb said the Omicron variant helped bring that about. They use rapid antigen tests, and it does not help the team members gain entry to other nations or allow them on a flight.
“It’s just for our security,” he said.
The team is also taking tests twice a week to backstop those antigen tests.
“You just try and figure out one step ahead of the next race, where we’re going to be going,” said Whitcomb, in an interview with The Eagle from Austria, before the team left for China. “There’s a pretty high level of organization and it puts a lot of responsibility on the athletes too to be organized.
“Knock on wood, because this is a beast much larger than us, but we’ve been doing a good job.”
In the days leading up to the trip to China, Whitcomb said his athletes had gone from having a roommate to being in their own rooms. A chef on loan from the Boston Red Sox has been cooking for the team, as they have tried to bubble as much as they can.
The Olympic team went from Austria to Italy to do a little more altitude training. The were skiing at about 6,000 feet above sea level, and that helped get them ready for China.
Which, of course, leads to the obvious question, how good can they be? Diggins and Kikkan Randall won gold in the Team Free Sprint in South Korea, the first gold for the United States in the sport. The goal is to equal or better than that.
Diggins and Rosie Brennan, a two-time winner on the World Cup circuit in distance and sprints, lead the team. Julia Kern, like Diggins, trained at Stratton Mountain School, had three top-five finishes on the World Cup circuit, while Hailey Swirbul would be No. 4 on the list.
“That’s all really exciting on the women’s side,” said Whitcomb. “Without even talking about the next half of the women’s team, we already have an incredible relay team. That’s not to say any of them will be on it, but it’s a strong team if we can stay on the rails and focus on the process, which seems to be happening right now.”
On the men’s side, early qualifiers J.C. Schoonmaker, Ben Ogden and Kevin Bulger will be joined by Gus Schumacher as the potential top of the group.
“We have opportunities for medals in both men’s and women’s skiing,” Whitcomb said. “That’s an easy thing to say.”
Two other members of the U.S. team have another connection to Berkshire County. The brother-sister combination of Scott and Caitlin Patterson made the U.S. team. They skied collegiately at the University of Vermont, where they were coached by former U.S. Olympian, and Lenox native Pat Weaver.
“Caitlin and Scott are two of the most hard-working, dedicated individuals I have worked with here at UVM,” said Weaver in a release. “I am honored to have the opportunity to work with these two. Nordic skiing is a lifetime sport and I am excited to have been able to be part of their journey to these Olympics.”
Matt Whitcomb was asked to handicap the cross-country ski competition.
“That’s a good question,” he said. “It’s always incredibly stiff. While some people argue that the Olympics has a bit of a reduced field because each nation can only start four athletes per race, and for the team [events] they can only start one team. In a World Cup, Norway might be able to start eight or 10 athletes. We might be able to start eight women, for instance. There are smaller fields relative to actual World Cup skiing, but the best skiers are still skiing. It’s just as hard to get on the podium, if not harder.”
The competition begins on Saturday with the women’s 7.5-kilometer race. The men’s 15K will be held Sunday.
Competition resumes Tuesday, Feb. 8, with the men’s and women’s sprint free qualification and the finals will be held later in the day.
After a day off on Wednesday, Whitcomb’s skiers will be involved in events for the next four days. The women’s 10K classical will run on Thursday, Feb. 10, with the men’s 15K classical on Friday the 11th. The women’s 4-by-5 kilometer relay will take place on Saturday, Feb. 12, and the men’s 4-by-10K relay on Sunday the 13th.
The cross-country skiers will be back at it on Wednesday the 16th with the men’s and women’s team sprint classic. The competition wraps up with the men’s 50K mass start freestyle on Saturday, Feb. 19, while the women’s 30K mass start freestyle will go on Sunday, the 20th.
Regarding the course for the competition, it is a good few hours away from Beijing, while the Alpine Yanqing Zone sits in between.
Whitcomb said it is going to be a challenging place to race.
“It generally gets very little snow in the month of February, so we’re looking at likely man-made snow conditions, with imported trees,” he said. “It will be windy. It will be cold. It can be gusty. Sounds wonderful. A great place to run a ski race.”