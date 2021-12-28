Taconic's Ben West reacts after winning a match against Mount Greylock's Aaron Bush in the 170 lbs category during the Berkshire Holiday Wrestling Tournament at Monument Mountain in Great Barrington on Tuesday. West won the match.
Mount Greylock's Isaiah Mejias and Hampshire's Adin Clifford compete in the 145 lbs category during the Berkshire Holiday Wrestling Tournament at Monument Mountain in Great Barrington on Tuesday. Clifford won the match.
Mount Everett's Tyler Candelari and Holyoke's Ethan Mcclain compete in the 126 lbs category during the Berkshire Holiday Wrestling Tournament at Monument Mountain in Great Barrington on Tuesday. Candelari won the match.
Monument's Ely Cormier and Spaulding's Nick Pierce compete in the 126 lbs category during the Berkshire Holiday Wrestling Tournament at Monument Mountain in Great Barrington on Tuesday. Pierce won the match.
Taconic's Ben West reacts after winning a match against Mount Greylock's Aaron Bush in the 170 lbs category during the Berkshire Holiday Wrestling Tournament at Monument Mountain in Great Barrington on Tuesday. West won the match.
Mount Greylock's Isaiah Mejias and Hampshire's Adin Clifford compete in the 145 lbs category during the Berkshire Holiday Wrestling Tournament at Monument Mountain in Great Barrington on Tuesday. Clifford won the match.
Mount Everett's Tyler Candelari and Holyoke's Ethan Mcclain compete in the 126 lbs category during the Berkshire Holiday Wrestling Tournament at Monument Mountain in Great Barrington on Tuesday. Candelari won the match.
Monument's Ely Cormier and Spaulding's Nick Pierce compete in the 126 lbs category during the Berkshire Holiday Wrestling Tournament at Monument Mountain in Great Barrington on Tuesday. Pierce won the match.
GREAT BARRINGTON — 'Tis the season for pins, grapples and headlocks.
Taconic, Mount Everett, Mount Greylock and Monument Mountain saw five local wrestlers take home gold medals at the Berkshire Holiday Tournament on Tuesday.
1 of 12
Taconic's Keishon Martin and Spaulding's Colton Perkins compete in the 285 lbs category during the Berkshire Holiday Wrestling Tournament at Monument Mountain in Great Barrington on Tuesday. Perkins won the match.
Taconic's Ben West reacts after winning a match against Mount Greylock's Aaron Bush in the 170 lbs category during the Berkshire Holiday Wrestling Tournament at Monument Mountain in Great Barrington on Tuesday. West won the match.
Taconic's Ben West and Mount Greylock's Aaron Bush compete in the 170 lbs category during the Berkshire Holiday Wrestling Tournament at Monument Mountain in Great Barrington on Tuesday. West won the match.
Taconic's Joe Lafreniere and Hoosick Falls Brendan Grenoble compete in the 160 lbs category during the Berkshire Holiday Wrestling Tournament at Monument Mountain in Great Barrington on Tuesday. Grenoble won the match.
Taconic's Joe Lafreniere and Hoosick Falls Brendan Grenoble compete in the 160 lbs category during the Berkshire Holiday Wrestling Tournament at Monument Mountain in Great Barrington on Tuesday. Grenoble won the match.
Taconic's Noah Poirer and Spaulding's Cameron Govea compete in the 152 lbs category during the Berkshire Holiday Wrestling Tournament at Monument Mountain in Great Barrington on Tuesday. Poirer won the match.
Mount Greylock's Isaiah Mejias and Hampshire's Adin Clifford compete in the 145 lbs category during the Berkshire Holiday Wrestling Tournament at Monument Mountain in Great Barrington on Tuesday. Clifford won the match.
Mount Everett's Tyler Candelari and Holyoke's Ethan Mcclain compete in the 126 lbs category during the Berkshire Holiday Wrestling Tournament at Monument Mountain in Great Barrington on Tuesday. Candelari won the match.
Monument's Ely Cormier and Spaulding's Nick Pierce compete in the 126 lbs category during the Berkshire Holiday Wrestling Tournament at Monument Mountain in Great Barrington on Tuesday. Pierce won the match.
Mount Greylock's Jacob Mucci and Northbridge's Zachary Vento compete in the 195 lbs category during the Berkshire Holiday Wrestling Tournament at Monument Mountain in Great Barrington on Tuesday. Mucci won the match.
Mount Greylock's Jacob Mucci and Northbridge's Zachary Vento compete in the 195 lbs category during the Berkshire Holiday Wrestling Tournament at Monument Mountain in Great Barrington on Tuesday. Mucci won the match.
Monument's Sam St. Peter and Granby's Mathew Mayer compete in the 220 lbs category during the Berkshire Holiday Wrestling Tournament at Monument Mountain in Great Barrington on Tuesday. Mayer won the match.
Taconic's Keishon Martin and Spaulding's Colton Perkins compete in the 285 lbs category during the Berkshire Holiday Wrestling Tournament at Monument Mountain in Great Barrington on Tuesday. Perkins won the match.
Taconic's Ben West reacts after winning a match against Mount Greylock's Aaron Bush in the 170 lbs category during the Berkshire Holiday Wrestling Tournament at Monument Mountain in Great Barrington on Tuesday. West won the match.
Taconic's Ben West and Mount Greylock's Aaron Bush compete in the 170 lbs category during the Berkshire Holiday Wrestling Tournament at Monument Mountain in Great Barrington on Tuesday. West won the match.
Taconic's Joe Lafreniere and Hoosick Falls Brendan Grenoble compete in the 160 lbs category during the Berkshire Holiday Wrestling Tournament at Monument Mountain in Great Barrington on Tuesday. Grenoble won the match.
Taconic's Joe Lafreniere and Hoosick Falls Brendan Grenoble compete in the 160 lbs category during the Berkshire Holiday Wrestling Tournament at Monument Mountain in Great Barrington on Tuesday. Grenoble won the match.
Taconic's Noah Poirer and Spaulding's Cameron Govea compete in the 152 lbs category during the Berkshire Holiday Wrestling Tournament at Monument Mountain in Great Barrington on Tuesday. Poirer won the match.
Mount Greylock's Isaiah Mejias and Hampshire's Adin Clifford compete in the 145 lbs category during the Berkshire Holiday Wrestling Tournament at Monument Mountain in Great Barrington on Tuesday. Clifford won the match.
Mount Everett's Tyler Candelari and Holyoke's Ethan Mcclain compete in the 126 lbs category during the Berkshire Holiday Wrestling Tournament at Monument Mountain in Great Barrington on Tuesday. Candelari won the match.
Monument's Ely Cormier and Spaulding's Nick Pierce compete in the 126 lbs category during the Berkshire Holiday Wrestling Tournament at Monument Mountain in Great Barrington on Tuesday. Pierce won the match.
Mount Greylock's Jacob Mucci and Northbridge's Zachary Vento compete in the 195 lbs category during the Berkshire Holiday Wrestling Tournament at Monument Mountain in Great Barrington on Tuesday. Mucci won the match.
Mount Greylock's Jacob Mucci and Northbridge's Zachary Vento compete in the 195 lbs category during the Berkshire Holiday Wrestling Tournament at Monument Mountain in Great Barrington on Tuesday. Mucci won the match.
Monument's Sam St. Peter and Granby's Mathew Mayer compete in the 220 lbs category during the Berkshire Holiday Wrestling Tournament at Monument Mountain in Great Barrington on Tuesday. Mayer won the match.
Spaulding High School, located in Barre, Vt., was the day's best team with five gold medals and two silvers, which was good for 166 points and first place. The Green and Gold captured three first-place finishes and closed with the day's second-most points at 148.
Taconic's Noah Poirier went the distance at 152 pounds and earned a 9-3 win over Spaulding's Cameron Govea, while teammate West Dews held down the 113 weight class with three wins in a round-robin tournament. Dews defeated Mount Everett's Max Manning, who placed second in the class, with a pin late in the second round. Taconic's Ben West and Mount Greylock's Aaron Bush squared off at 170 pounds in the lone all-Berkshire County gold medal bout. The match began with a quick feeling-out period before West pulled off a pin 66 seconds into the match.
"Honestly, I couldn't tell you what I did," West said while trying to translate his actions from the mat. "When he got the single leg and tried tripping me, I took his momentum and put up against him. He's a great wrestler and the match had my adrenaline going through the roof."
West entered the bracket as the top seed, while Bush climbed up the ladder with three straight pins before the championship bout. Aiden Macpherson (182) and Jacob Mucci (195) each took home bronze medals for the Mounties.
The Tournament served as an opportunity for wrestlers to adjust from fall sports and a barren 2020 wrestling season.
"Coming from football, I was a week behind my team," said West, who plays football at Wahconah. "I had to lose 15 pounds and that was hard, but in that process, those situational instincts [on the mat] started to come out."
Some wrestlers, like Mount Everett's Diego Cruz, successfully leveraged siblings as training partners.
"I've been practicing with my brother," he said after capturing gold in the 106 weight class. "It's fun, helps me remember my moves and get stronger. I feel like he's stronger than me, but I think I am a little faster and it feels good because I know I can increase my strength."
Cruz cut 14 pounds in order to compete at 106 and defeat Granby's Nathan Benson with a first-round pin. Speaking of pins, Nick Lupiani joined Cruz as an Eagle with some gold. He pocketed three pins in the 120-pound field with the final coming against Spaulding's Caleb Huntington in 1:40.
Taconic's Joe LaFreniere finished second in a round-robin field at 160 and Keishon Martin put on a show with Colton Perkins at 285. The two struggled like two trees trying to uproot each other for three rounds before Perkins pulled out a 3-2 victory.
"We've wrestled with Spaulding before and they're tough. I am happy with how these kids did in taking second place," Taconic coach Jeremy Tetreault said. "December has been iffy and we haven't done much, I think once we hit our tournament on Jan. 15, that will be our midpoint and that will tell us what we're doing from there."
Backloaded schedules are a theme around the county as most teams have competed in just a handful of events.
"We're getting there and starting to understand what this sport is all about," Monument coach Simon Jones said. "There were some solid things to build off of today."
With cancellations and postponements appearing left and right, leaving the house at 5:30 a.m. to prepare the gym was a small price to pay for Jones.
"It's huge to have it back," Jones said of the Berkshire Holiday Tournament. "Really glad we got it in since we've seen other tournaments get canceled.
"We're lucky to get it in and it means a lot to wrestling in the area. It is a big event every year."
With a successful Tuesday completed, West plans to celebrate as a gold-medal wrestler would.
"I thought my team did great," he said. "To celebrate, I'm going to have to work harder for the next tournament so I can go get gold again."
———
Team results — 1. Spaulding (166), 2. Taconic (148), 3. Hoosick Falls (101), 4. Holyoke (100), 5. Mount Everett (96), 6. Granby (88), 7. Northbridge (85), 8. Mount Greylock (83), 9. Athol (65), 10. Taconic Hills (53), 11. (tie) Hampshire and Monument Mountain (47), 13. Northwestern High School (10).
99 — Harrington (SF) def. Nbonlhamkuye (H) via pin, 0:54.
106 — Cruz (ME) def. Benson via pin, 1:25.
113 — Dews (T) def. Manning via pin, 2:41.
120 — Lupiani (ME) def. Huntington via pin, 1:40.
126 — Pierce (S) def. Cormier via pin, 0:37.
132 — Kalat (S) def. E. Tetreault via pin, 5:52.
138 — Willard (Hamp) def. N. Tetreault 5-1.
145 — Glassford (S) def. Deprey 6-0.
152 — Poirier (T) def. Govea (S) 9-3.
160 — Grenoble (HF) def. LaFreniere via pin, 2:53.
As a lifelong Pittsfield resident, Jake gravitates to the nearest field or park. He joined The Eagle as a paperboy in 2005 and worked his way up, becoming a full-time reporter in 2018. He's currently a sports reporter.