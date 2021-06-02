WESTHAMPTON — A little more than a month ago, the Taconic co-op wrestling team had nobody to compete with and was not going to be able to wrestle in the spring. That has changed, and Taconic's wrestlers took full advantage.
Taconic scored two individual victories via pin and had two other wins from forfeits in a 24-18 victory at Hampshire Regional Wednesday night. It is the first of three appearances for Taconic in this truncated season.
Coach Jeremy Tetreault's team will wrestle in a tri-meet on Wednesday, June 9, back at Hampshire. Taconic will see Hampshire, Granby and Mahar.
Then on Saturday, June 12, Taconic will wrestle at home against Holyoke. That dual meet will begin at 10 a.m., but the site has not yet been determined.
Taconic's Alex Hall and Levi MacHaffie earned victories Wednesday night. Hall pinned Hampshire's John Dunn in 4 minutes, 42 seconds, wrestling in the 106-pound weight class. At 126, MacHaffie pinned Nathan Picard in 34 seconds.
Devin Pekosz got a forfeit win at 195 and Mike Puskey got a forfeit win at 220.
Three other Taconic wrestlers were pinned. Andrew Defino was pinned by Aidan Clifford in 1:30 wrestling at 132, Donovan LaBreque lost to Alex Willard at 138 pounds in 1:11, and Brock Healey was pinned by Luke Johndrow in 53 seconds.