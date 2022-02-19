The wrestling mats were rolled up one final time as the high school season came to a close at Game On Fitchburg on Saturday.

After seven locals earned sectional championships at Wahconah a weekend ago, Berkshire County saw seven wrestlers earn top-eight finishes at the state tournament.

Taconic claims Western Mass. wrestling title; Berkshire teams produce 7 sectional champs It was a wild Saturday in Dalton, as Berkshire County wrestlers flooded the podium at the Western Mass. Championship meet.

Monument Mountain's Ely Cormier earned a bronze medal at 126 pounds after winning five of six matches between Friday and Saturday. After dropping his second match, Cormier won five-straight matches, four pins and a 7-5 decision of Ludlow's Lucas Alvan as the Spartans finished the tournament with 36 points.

Cormier defeated Mount Everett's Tyler Candelari, who finished the day with an eighth-place finish in the weight class. Monument's Colin Kinne, who split his first two matches at 113 before picking up wins over Taconic's West Dews and Mount Everett's Connor Lupiani in the consolation bracket, worked his way to a fifth-place finish in the weight class.

Lupiani, in sixth, and Candelari, in eighth, helped the Eagles to a total of 19 points at the tournament.

Taconic entered Saturday with two undefeated wrestlers, Noah Poirier at 152 and Broc Healey at 160. Poirer fell to Wayland's Greg Deeley to begin the day before defeating East Longmeadow's Daniel Magiera via a 12-4 major decision and closed the tournament with a fourth-place finish.

"It was a good year for a team of kids that were mostly first-year wrestlers," Taconic wrestling coach Jeremy Tetreault wrote in a message to The Eagle.

Healey won his first match with a 24-17 decision over Norton's Nathan Tripolone and followed with a pin of Joseph Baker from Danvers in 48 seconds. Healey closed with a six-place finish as Taconic closed with 32.5 points.

Mount Greylock's Aiden Macpherson dropped his first match at 170 before going on a two-match run, which included a pin of Tewksbury's Sean Hirtle in 53 seconds. Macpherson closed with an eighth-place finish for the Mounties.