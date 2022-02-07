The Mount Everett wrestlers finished the regular season with a 9-4-1 record after a strong showing at the Monument Duals on Saturday.
The Eagles went 3-1 on the day and closed with a 3-2-1 record in Berkshire County, which is tied for second place.
Omar Cruz was a clean 4-0 at 138 pounds, while Diego Cruz was 3-0 at 106. Michael Devoti wrestled at 152 and went 3-1.
Mount Everett def. Mohawk 40-12; Mount Everett def. Southwick 36-18; Mount Everett def. Frontier 36-23; Mahar def. Mount Everett 39-25.
Mahar 42, Monument Mountain 24
ORANGE — Three Spartans earned wins in Friday's meet at Mahar.
Ely Cormier (126), Andrew Albert (160) and Luke Hartshorn (195) each won their weight class.
The Senators won six of the nine weight classes.