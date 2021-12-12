ATHOL — After a miniscule 2020-21 season last winter, the wrestlers from Taconic got back to it this weekend, kicking off a full slate of matches and tournaments.
Wrestling at the Athol Bears Invitational, Taconic placed fourth in the 17-team field. The Division III Green and Gold were the top team of their size, trailing only D-II schools, which should give them some confidence as they inch toward a return to the postseason.
Taconic registered a trip of runners-up at the tournament.
West Dews wrestled to a second-place finish in the 113-pound division.
At 160 pounds, Broc Healy was only beaten in the title match.
Keishon Martin joined them as a runner-up in the 285-pounds class.
At 152 pounds, Noah Poirer was third. As was Ben West at 132 pounds.
Owen Brennan and Ethan Nichols wrestled into the consolation semifinals at 132 and 195 pounds, respectively.
Good showing for inexperienced young team. Only teams to beat us were Div 2 teams. We are Div 3