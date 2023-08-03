Berkshire Thunder and Lightning hosting Youth Track and Field Day at Taconic Saturday

PITTSFIELD — The Berkshire Thunder and Berkshire Lightning Track and Field programs are hosting a Youth Track and Field Day on Saturday at Taconic High School.
The event, which was postponed from last Saturday, will begin with registration at 9 a.m. on Aug. 5. Races and events will start at 9:30 a.m.
All youths from age five through 17 are invited to participate.
Taconic High coach Paul Phelps runs the Lightning program, while Lenox coach Al Najimy has joined forces with his Berkshire Thunder program. The clubs, which host kids from fifth through 12th grade have been meeting on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 to 7 p.m., and on Saturday mornings from 9 to 10 a.m. working on proper conditioning and training techniques. Severl locl ross-country and track coaches from the Berkshires have lent assistance to the club, which is free of charge to join.
'The event is put on with help from First Across Timing and Berkshire Running Center.