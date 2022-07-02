<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Zuska wins the US Am qualifier while two Mass. natives qualify at Berkshire Hills

Jiri Zuska

Jiri Zuska, the winner of the USGA Am Qualifier at the Berkshire Hills Country Club.

 JESSE KOLODKIN — BERKSHIRE EAGLE

PITTSFIELD — The sun was shining, the green was well manicured and the players were performing. The Berkshire Hills Country Club hosted a USGA Amateur Qualifier on Thursday, with over 70 golfers in attendance and 36 holes to be played.

Jesse Kolodkin can be reached at jkolodkin@berkshireeagle.com or on Twitter @JesseKolodkin.

