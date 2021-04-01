BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox will have to wait at least one more day to open their 2021 season.
The Red Sox have postponed Thursday afternoon's Opening Day game with the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park due to "periods of rain throughout the day" in that area of the city, according to a team news release. It was to have been the Red Sox first home game before fans at Fenway in 18 months.
“The decision to postpone our first game of the season was not made lightly,” said Red Sox President and CEO Sam Kennedy in the release. “The built-in off day was created for just this purpose and tomorrow’s forecast for sunshine also factored into our decision. We have been eager to have fans back at Fenway Park for the first time in 18 months and look forward to welcoming everyone back tomorrow under brighter and drier conditions.”
The game and the opening day pregame ceremonies have been rescheduled for 2:10 p.m. Friday. Fans who had planned to attend today's game can use their tickets for the rescheduled contest.