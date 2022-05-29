PITTSFIELD — Yes, okay, the name is weird. You certainly wouldn’t be alone if that was the first thing that caught your mind.
But don’t let your preconceptions fool you, pickleball is one of the fastest-growing sports in the nation. And the game has already spread to 70 countries, five away from the minimum needed to qualify for the Olympics.
There were 2,800 competitors at the US Pickleball Open in Naples, Florida this year. With players aged from eight to 87, and a grand prize high into the five figures.
For some, like Catherine Parenteau and Athena Troulut, pickleball has become a professional career. After using up her eligibility as a tennis player at Michigan State University, Parenteau was in a sports limbo. That’s when her coach, Simone Jardim, told her about pickleball.
“(Jardim) said ‘Catherine, why don’t you come play pickleball? I just started playing, it’s really fun. You can play at night, in a league,’” said Parenteau, a Montreal, Canada native. “And I was like, what’s pickleball? Why would I try that? I tried it eventually, maybe three weeks later, just fell in love with the sport, got a membership at a club and just started playing like four to five times a week.”
Fast forward seven years and Parenteau is the No. 2 ranked women’s pickleball player in the world. She’s also the reigning US Open women’s singles champion and back-to-back doubles champ.
“I had never been on the podium in singles at the US Open,” Parenteau said. “I was always off the podium, fourth or fifth place. So I was happy to finally be on the podium and happier to get a gold, this past April. And I was super happy to defend my title in women’s doubles. It was my first major win in 2021 and then I was able to defend it this year.”
When she’s not competing professionally, Parenteau runs pickleball clinics around the country with her partner, Troulut, who also played tennis at MSU. Whereas Parenteau always felt more of a connection with the competitive side of the game, Troulut found a passion in the coaching and business aspects of the game.
“Catherine really was always the one that was passionate about competing,” said Troulut. “I kind of like the business side of things. I kind of had the idea to grow the CP (CP Pickleball Academy) brand and grow our business and I love that. And so she gets to do what she loves and compete and I happen to be very good at coaching as well, so I kind of took on that role and it works really well for us.”
The duo have been hosting clinics in Pittsfield this weekend, usually at the Country Club of Pittsfield but on Saturday, it was at the Bosquet Sports Resort due to rain. Dozens participated, many playing for their first time.
“I’m a member at the club and I’d been wanting to play and they had the clinic and so I thought I’d give it a go,” explained Kevin Mitts, president of the Country Club of Pittsfield. “The old people have been playing it in Florida forever. It’s a lot more fun than I thought!”
There were some more experienced players at the clinic too. Mike Comalli has been playing pickleball for over a year and won the second division pickleball championship at the Country Club of Pittsfield last year.
“My parents have been playing for a couple years so last summer my dad kept going on and on about how ‘Oh I’m the club champion, I’m the club champion,’” Comalli said. “So I said, you know what? I’m gonna go up and kick his a**!... It’s like a love story. I’ve been playing it non-stop, I played it at school, won our singles tournament which was awesome…
“I did not get to play (my dad) in the tournament, he was in the first division. But the plan is for this year for me to take that title from him. He’s getting old, I can outrun him for days.”
The clinic was organized by Michael Latini, who is not only a certified pickleball coach, but also the representative for the Berkshires to the US Pickleball Association.
“I played tennis for probably 30 years and I loved it,” said Latini. “But I had stopped playing and as soon as I got on the court, it was so much like tennis, that I immediately took to it and I was able to play the game well and really enjoyed it. And I really love the social aspect of the game, cause I’ve met people all over the country and got to be friends with Catherine and Athena. And what other sport would you be able to be friends with two of the top players in the world?”
Pickleball isn’t as athletically demanding or uncompromising towards age as tennis is. There is a senior bracket in the US Open and the way the game is played, older players aren’t at as much of a disadvantage when they face younger opponents. For retirees like Latini, it meant he found a new way to stay physically active.
“Within three months I was able to get off insulin,” Latini said, a Type 2 diabetic. “I’m a lot healthier. I had retired from the automobile business six months prior and so I wasn’t sure exactly. I was always someone who was very active, whether it was work or whatever, I didn’t know what I was going to be doing. This has given me a new lease on life cause I get to meet people, I travel all over playing and explaining the sport and that sort of thing.”