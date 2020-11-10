BOSTON — The Patriots knew this season would look different following the free agency departure of franchise stalwart Tom Brady to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, coupled with several key players choosing to opt out because of COVID-19 concerns.
But few expected this.
New England has reached the halfway point just 3-5, narrowly avoiding its first five-game losing streak during Bill Belichick’s coaching tenure.
It’s not only endangered the Patriots’ hopes of extending their run of 11 straight division titles, but left lingering questions about whether their experiment with quarterback Cam Newton will last longer than a season.
Newton missed New England’s Week 4 loss at Kansas City after testing positive for the coronavirus and struggled during three straight losses after he returned to action, throwing five interceptions, no touchdowns and posting the third-worst quarterback rating of his career (39.7) in the Patriots’ 33-6 home loss to 49ers on Oct. 25.
He rebounded Monday night in New England’s 30-27 comeback win over the Jets with his most efficient game of the season, completing 27 of 35 passes for 274 yards and running for a pair of touchdowns.
“I’m not going to lie, it felt good. But yet at the end of the day, we’re in a position where this was a division game, a much-needed win for multiple reasons,” Newton said. “Not only just for the division, but also for our confidence. We just needed one in our opinion.”
As good as it might have felt, New England still will enter the second half of its schedule ranked last in the AFC, averaging 20.8 points per game. The schedule also doesn’t do New England any favors, with matchups with Baltimore (6-2), Arizona (5-3), the Los Angeles Rams (5-3) and a second meeting with AFC East-leading Buffalo (7-2) remaining.
Belichick thinks there’s still time for his team to turn things around.
“We just got to keep working. Take it one week at a time,” he said. “I don’t think the team lacks confidence. We just got to coach better. Play better. Just keep working and keep grinding, and we’ll have better results.”