Xander Bogaerts hit his first home run for Boston, a three-run drive in a five-run third inning, helping Boston to a 7-6 win over Atlanta on Tuesday. Enrique Hernández had three hits and J.D. Martinez had a two-run double. Garrett Richards made his fourth start, allowing three runs on four hits and two walks in 5 2/3 innings.
Ronald Acuña Jr. hit his fourth home run for Atlanta and Ehire Adrianza also connected. Jake Lamb had an RBI double.’
Boston improved to 12-8 on the preseason with seven games remaining. The regular season begins April 1.
