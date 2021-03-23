Red Sox Braves Spring Baseball

Boston Red Sox third baseman Marwin Gonzalez bats against the Atlanta Braves during a spring training game Tuesday.

 JOHN BAZEMORE — THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Xander Bogaerts hit his first home run for Boston, a three-run drive in a five-run third inning, helping Boston to a 7-6 win over Atlanta on Tuesday. Enrique Hernández had three hits and J.D. Martinez had a two-run double. Garrett Richards made his fourth start, allowing three runs on four hits and two walks in 5 2/3 innings.

Ronald Acuña Jr. hit his fourth home run for Atlanta and Ehire Adrianza also connected. Jake Lamb had an RBI double.’

Boston improved to 12-8 on the preseason with seven games remaining. The regular season begins April 1.

— The Associated Press