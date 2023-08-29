BOSTON
Insurer says it will cover Narcan
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts announced Tuesday that it will cover the overdose reversal medication Narcan.
The insurer said its coverage of Narcan for over-the-counter, non-prescription use will involve no cost share to members in Massachusetts.
Massachusetts experienced 2,357 confirmed and estimated fatal opioid-related overdoses in 2022, a new record high, according to Department of Public Health data published in June.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Narcan for over-the-counter use in March.
BOSTON
Fiandaca stepping down as Transportation Secretary
Gov. Maura Healey's office announced Monday that Transportation Secretary Gina Fiandaca plans to step down on Sept. 11, making her the first secretary to depart since Healey began her term in January. The leadership change comes as the state is sinking hundreds of millions of new tax dollars into transportation.
Fiandaca will continue to serve in an advisory role until the end of the year. Undersecretary for Transportation Monica Tibbits-Nutt, a veteran of the field who earned rave reviews from transit advocates, will take over as acting transportation secretary.
In announcing her planned departure, neither Healey nor the secretary explained why her time in the administration, which featured a repair-related closure of the Sumner Tunnel and persistent problems with MBTA service, will come to an end less than nine months after it began.
LEOMINSTER
Mayor blasts birthing center closing
UMass Memorial Medical Center "failed miserably" in its plan to maintain access to maternal care after the proposed closure of a Leominster birthing center, the city's mayor contended Tuesday in a plea for state regulators to take a more forceful approach.
Leominster Mayor Dean Mazzarella asked the Department of Public Health, where officials have said they do not have authority to force a facility to remain open, to reject UMass Memorial's controversial plan for mitigating patient impacts from the shutdown.
Because DPH deemed the Leominster maternity ward an "essential service," the health care system was required to submit a plan outlining how patients could continue to access services without the facility.
"The regulations don't call for a plan to submit a plan. The regulations call for a comprehensive plan on how expectant mothers are going to access services from prenatal through postpartum care in our region," Mazzarella said in a statement. "The Hospital failed miserably at the task."
Hospital officials proposed closing the maternity inpatient unit effective Sept. 22, 2023. They have pointed to staffing shortages as a major factor behind their decision, warning that "financial support alone is not enough" to keep the site open given current patient demand.
BOSTON
PIs seek streamlined access to RMV database
Private investigators want more streamlined access to a state-run database of personal information.
A bill before the Joint Committee on Transportation would allow licensed private investigators and detectives to digitally access records managed by the Registry of Motor Vehicles.
Industry experts say they are already legally entitled to this information under the Driver Privacy Protection Act, but must go in-person to the registry where they sometimes end up waiting for hours alongside those renewing their license or scheduling a road test.
When PIs work alongside public defenders, those hours waiting in line are billable to the state, Stan Vogt, president of the Licensed Private Detectives Association of Massachusetts, told the Joint Committee on Transportation at a hearing on Tuesday.
The bill does prohibit investigators from accessing the registry's facial recognition software, though Vogt said "if it does become relevant in the case" that "that might be something that we would want to access."
-- State House News Service