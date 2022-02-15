State trooper testifies that defendant's fingerprints were not found on gun

PITTSFIELD — A state trooper testified in Berkshire Superior Court on Tuesday that the fingerprints of a 33-year-old man accused of illegally possessing a firearm were not found on the gun in question.
The testimony from Trooper William Munch came during cross-examination by the defense lawyer for Jamel L. Nicholson, who is accused of weapons charges related to his Feb. 28, 2018 arrest in Cheshire.
Munch was called to testify by Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington, who is prosecuting the case. It’s the first jury trial Harrington, a former defense lawyer, has tried as a prosecutor.
In her opening statement to the jury, Harrington said that Nicholson was in the front passenger seat of a car that was parked in the lot of Bedard Brothers before midnight. The dealership off of Route 8 was closed, she said, and state police troopers went to investigate.
As the troopers pulled behind the vehicle, the two rear doors opened up, she said. One of the four people inside the Audi appeared to begin to get out of the rear passenger side door, but was ordered back inside the vehicle by Munch.
When Munch and fellow state policeman Brandon Mauer investigated the vehicle, Harrington asserted that they found a loaded Glock firearm with a round in the chamber “ready to be fired” underneath the vehicle’s front passenger seat, where Nicholson was sitting.
When asked about the weapon, “Nicholson stated that it was his gun and that it belonged to him,” Harrington said.
But defense lawyer Shawn Allyn sought to poke holes in the police account of the incident, and raise questions about the investigation.
The case, Allyn told the jury, rests largely on the testimony of Munch, a former Dalton policeman of about five years who Allyn referred to as “relatively inexperienced,” having been on the job with state police for about six months by the time of Nicholson’s arrest.
In his statement to jurors, Allyn said that investigators “induced” an admission from Nicholson that the gun in the vehicle belonged to him.
“This alleged induced admission just doesn’t comport with the evidence,” he said.
Trooper Munch approached the four-door Audi on the driver’s side, and Mauer approached from the passenger side, Munch testified under questioning from Harrington.
Munch said he asked the driver, Nicholson’s girlfriend, to roll down the windows. At one point, Mauer pulled his service weapon and ordered the occupants’ hands up, said Munch.
Mauer was serving as Munch’s “trooper coach” that night, a supervisory setup temporarily required after new state police officials graduate from the academy.
Munch testified that after Mauer ordered their hands up, he pulled his service weapon. On Mauer’s orders, Munch walked to the passenger side of the Audi, and removed a female from the rear passenger side seat.
He saw the muzzle of the Glock handgun “peeking out” from under Nicholson’s seat, the handle facing the passenger side door, according to Munch.
Munch testified that he was not wearing gloves when he removed the weapon from the vehicle.
Under cross-examination by Allyn, he also said that fingerprint testing later performed on the firearm did not come back positive for any prints, including Nicholson’s.
Munch said fingerprint impressions were not collected from the three other occupants of the Audi for test comparison purposes, and that he did not ask for the gun to be tested for the presence of DNA.
When he spoke with Nicholson on the scene, Munch said he didn’t read Nicholson his Miranda rights off of a standard-issue card, because he didn’t have one with him.
So instead, he said he used his smartphone to Google the warning’s language and read Nicholson his right to remain silent that way. Nicholson did not make a written or recorded statement to police, Munch testified.
Allyn drew attention to the events before Munch secured the “alleged admission” from Nicholson that the gun belonged to him.
The driver of the vehicle was Nicholson’s girlfriend, who at the time was 23 weeks pregnant. Munch testified that he had explained that when none of the vehicle’s passengers claimed the weapon, it would fall onto the driver.
Presented by Allyn with minutes from his testimony before the grand jury in 2018, Munch testified that at the time he described the location of the gun as being at the feet of the rear seat passenger.
Munch’s testimony is expected to conclude on Wednesday, when Harrington will call one more witness. Allyn said he may not call any witnesses, and the trial judge John Agostini indicated that the jury may break for deliberations on Wednesday.
Nicholson has pleaded not guilty to two counts of carrying a loaded firearm without a license and one count of possessing ammunition without a Firearms Identification Card. He is being held without the right to bail, after he was accused in December of alleged possession of a Class B drug with intent to distribute.