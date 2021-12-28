Ben Downing ending his campaign for governor

BOSTON — Former state Sen. Ben Downing, a Democrat who represented Berkshire County for a decade, ended his campaign for governor on Tuesday.
Downing launched his campaign and February and had released policy plans to address climate change, poverty, transportation, child care and racial inequalities.
Born in Great Barrington and raised in Pittsfield, Downing would have been the first Berkshire native to serve as governor since former acting Gov. Jane Swift served in the role from 2001 and 2003.
In a Tuesday morning announcement, Downing said his campaign no longer has “the financial resources to continue.”
“Over the last 10 months, friends and neighbors, old and new, have opened their homes and hearts to my campaign,” Downing said. “Together, we built a coalition that lifted up the voices of those too often ignored. We came up with real solutions to meet the challenges facing Massachusetts families and reshape our shared future.”
Downing, the son of former Berkshire District Attorney Gerard Downing, was just 25 when he was elected in 2006 to represent the Berkshire County in the state Senate. He left the Senate in 2017, becoming an executive for solar energy company Nexamp.
This story will be updated.