Berkshire doctors, activists, confront lawmakers about prioritizing single-payer health care legislation

Local activists and doctors are frustrated with a perceived lack of passion among lawmakers for universal health care.
In the 2022 midterm election, voters in 20 Massachusetts state representative districts approved a nonbinding ballot question that instructs representatives of those districts to vote to create a single-payer health care system. It won with 75 percent of the vote in Pittsfield.
But lawmakers don’t sense much momentum for the proposed legislation around the Statehouse.
Here's what you need to know about two nonbinding ballot questions that may be on your ballot this November
The ire from community members stems in part from a January meeting between local Medicare for All advocates and state Rep. Tricia Farley-Bouvier, the co-chair of the progressive caucus.
Henry Rose of Dalton, a retired physician and a member of Mass-Care, a nonprofit organization advocating for universal single-payer health care in the state, registered unease after the meeting. He and other community members felt Farley-Bouvier was not advocating for single-payer, which she favors, staunchly enough.
“She told us she will support the bill if it comes to the floor, but she won’t twist arms, especially with party leadership,” Rose said. “That doesn’t mean a lot unless all the members of the progressive caucus get together on this and promote it the best they can among their colleagues to try to get it out of committee.”
Rose and others want Farley-Bouvier to champion the bill and have implored her to co-lead it.
“That’s just not what we do in the caucus: twist each other’s arms on things,” Farley-Bouvier said. “We have a member of the caucus who is leading this effort on Medicare for All. Our job is to support her in her work.”
The caucus is not entirely unified on Medicare for All, Farley-Bouvier said, with a handful of holdouts, although most back the measure.
Mass-Care Director Stephanie Nakajima took issue with Farley-Bouvier saying that the job of wrangling the progressive caucus belonged to the House’s lead bill sponsor, state Rep. Lindsay Sabadosa, D-Northampton.
“One wonders what is even the point of having a progressive caucus? They dont want to move together progressively and hold each other accountable to be progressive,” Nakajima said.
Jeanne Kempthorne, former chief of appeals and public records officer in the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, was present at the meeting. She took exception to Farley-Bouvier saying she wouldn’t push for the bill because the Speaker of the House wasn’t on board.
“The speaker would be most concerned about the impact of the legislation on community hospitals because that’s his key constituency and his greatest concern,” Kempthorne said, paraphrasing Farley-Bouvier. “Our directives to her [Farley-Bouvier] have fallen on deaf ears, and she’s forgotten who she works for. She doesn’t work for us, she works for the speaker.”
Danny Jin | Beacon Hill to the Berkshires: Little publicly visible resistance in House budget debate
Farley-Bouvier said the speaker drives the House’s agenda.
“There are those who wouldn’t co-sponsor something unless they knew the speaker was on it,” she said.
Kempthorne and Rose noted that House Speaker Ron Mariano, D-Quincy, determines committee assignments, which can carry thousands of dollars in bonuses. The nonbinding ballot question passed with 61 percent of the vote in Mariano’s district.
Neither Mariano’s office nor Gov. Maura Healey's office responded to a request for comment.
“There’s a lot of people out there who don’t want it to change,” Farley-Bouvier said of the current system. “Blue Cross Blue Shield is a powerful entity in Massachusetts, what happens to them? There are bills out there without losers … In this situation there are winners and losers. I happen to think that the consumer, the taxpayer, medical professionals, are the winners, but the insurance industry would look very different.”
Massachusetts has debated single payer for decades: The first single-payer bill was introduced in 1986. Lawmakers point out that Massachusetts, which led the nation in mandating health insurance for residents in 2006, currently has near-universal coverage, with less than 3 percent of the population uninsured.
“It’s a patchwork insurance with your co-pays, deductibles and high drug costs,” Rose said of the present system. “There are out-of-pocket costs that are beyond the reach of a lot of average citizens.”
Proponents of Medicare for All argue that for-profit insurance companies raise costs more than what it would cost in taxes to fund universal health care. Mass-Care writes of single-payer: “Medical care would be free at the point of service. All doctors and hospitals would be accessible to any resident without the restrictions currently imposed by insurance companies and employers. Fair, progressive taxation would replace premiums and co-pays.”
Single-payer could reduce health care costs by nearly 10 percent, according to a University of Massachusetts Amherst study. Nakajima noted that 41 percent of Massachusetts families struggle to afford health care right now.
The Berkshire delegation all publicly support Medicare for All in Massachusetts, but none of them have made it a priority.
State Rep. John Barrett, D-North Adams, said he believes in the concept, but he isn’t sure of its efficacy with the projected costs for the program. He and other members of the delegation have long co-sponsored the legislation.
In addition to federal Medicare and Medicaid funds, under the bill, single-payer health care in Massachusetts would be paid for with a 7.5 percent tax on employers, with an additional half-percent on employers with more than 100 employees; a 2.5 percent tax on employees; a 10 percent tax on the self-employed; and a 10 percent tax on unearned income. These taxes are on all income above $20,000. Payroll taxes for employees would often replace what they pay into for their company health insurance.
“I’ve been a co-sponsor of that bill for 20 years in the legislature, but I think it’s a long shot,” state Rep. Smitty Pignatelli, D-Lenox, said. “We’ve got to find a balance of giving people quality health care and maintaining small hospitals in the Berkshires, making sure they’re financially stable.”
Pignatelli echoed the concerns of local activists on the outsized influence of insurance lobbies at the Statehouse.
“Insurance lobbies have way too much influence on politics period,” he said.
According to the Boston Globe, In 2005, when the legislature took up health care legislation that later became Romneycare, “lobbyists for hospitals, insurance companies, and other major players in the healthcare industry were paid at least $7.5 million.”
Michael Kaplan, a doctor and the president of the Berkshire District of Massachusetts Medical Society, said he has seen insurance companies in the state funnel in millions of dollars over the years to defeat attempts at establishing Medicare for All.
“If the insurance companies become threatened, they have a lot of resources,” he said.
Kaplan thinks skepticism of universal health care comes from a lack of understanding.
“If you ask people the question, do you support a government-sponsored health plan that’s paid for by taxes, they say yes,” he said. “It would cost more in tax dollars because it’s tax-funded. But it replaces premiums and workers comp, so big picture, it doesn’t cost more. You have to raise taxes to pay for it, but the proposal doesn’t raise taxes on 95 percent of people.”
Kaplan said he believes the majority of physicians support single-payer. While some surveys buttress that belief, many doctors are split on the issue, though they have begun to come around to the idea more in recent years.
State Sen. Paul Mark said he sees a reluctance to become the first state to offer single-payer. He said there is a general concern among legislators about hurting the insurance industry.
“There’s from some a fear that we don’t want to be the first to take the leap because we don’t want to cause any harm to what is one of the five most important industries in the state,” he said, adding that hospitals and the health insurance industry “have a lot of sway in legislative circles.”
Mark doesn’t buy private committee meetings and votes as an obstacle to single-payer, as Nakajima and Kempthorne posited.
Nakajima said Mass-Care is planning on building grassroots support with labor groups.
“Organizing unions and other larger community groups will be the vanguard of the movement for Medicare for All,” she said. “It’ll be essential to passing it in the Statehouse.”