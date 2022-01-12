Berkshire County fire departments will share in $5 million equipment upgrade from the state

More than half of Berkshire County's fire departments will share in a $5 million equipment upgrade from the state.
In all, 18 Berkshire communities will benefit from the county's total of $199,105.15 awarded through the Massachusetts Firefighter Safety Equipment Grant Program. Across the commonwealth, 305 fire departments and fire districts received grants for fiscal 2022.
Pittsfield ($20,075.40) and North Adams ($19,000) were the top two award recipients in the Berkshires.
Among 118 types of eligible equipment being purchased are personal protective clothing, gear washers and dryers, thermal imaging cameras, assorted hand tools and extrication equipment, communications resources, hazardous gas meters and fitness equipment.
In many cases, the new firefighting items will help departments be compliant with Occupational Safety and Health Administration or National Fire Protection Association safety standards.
“This program is so important to help fire departments modernize their equipment and get firefighters the protection they need," said State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey. "The long-term health outcomes realized from these grant awards will have a truly immeasurable benefit."
The remaining Berkshire grant recipients are: Lee, $15,500; Great Barrington, $15,498; Adams, $15,399.24; Williamstown, $12,795.35; Florida, Monterey, New Ashford, New Marlborough and Otis, $10,500 each; Clarksburg, $10,483.60; Richmond, $10,290; Peru, $10,182; Lenox, $7,005.94; West Stockbridge, $6,071; Sheffield, $5,492.44; and Cheshire, $4,212.18.