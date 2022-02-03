Compromise COVID spending bill grows to $101 million

House and Senate lawmakers plan to send Gov. Charlie Baker a $101 million COVID-19 spending bill on Thursday that invests money into masks, rapid tests, and vaccine equity efforts for schools, businesses, and health care workers.
Legislators said they tacked on an additional $26 million through negotiations to replenish the state's COVID-19 Paid Sick Leave Program "to ensure the fund will remain solvent in the wake of the omicron surge" and to support educational campaigns about the unemployment overpayment waiver process.
"We appreciate the input we have received from so many of our respective colleagues throughout this process and we look forward to getting this bill to the Governor’s desk today to ensure these emergency response funds and important policy measures can take effect immediately," Ways and Means Co-Chairs Sen. Michael Rodrigues and Rep. Aaron Michlewitz said in a statement.
The bill shuttles money to public school districts, homeless shelters, and congregate care facilities to purchase high quality masks. The legislation also includes a provision requiring the secretary of health and human services to create and implement a plan to eliminate disparities in vaccination rates within four months of the bill's effective date.
The Senate last week passed the bill after increasing the bottom line by $20 million and adding several policy additions like extending COVID-19 outdoor dining authorizations through Dec. 15. The House passed the bill 159-0 on Jan. 19. Lawmakers plan to move the bill to Baker during sessions they gaveled in at 11 a.m.