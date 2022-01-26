Former Gov. Deval Patrick joining Harvard Kennedy School

CAMBRIDGE — Former Gov. Deval Patrick is joining the Harvard Kennedy School next week.
He will serve as professor of the practice of public leadership and as co-director of the school’s Center for Public Leadership, according to a news release.
Patrick, who has a home in Richmond, served as the governor of Massachusetts from 2007 to 2015 and was briefly a candidate for president in the 2020 election. He was the state's first Black governor.
“I am thrilled that Governor Patrick will be joining Harvard Kennedy School,” Harvard Kennedy School Dean Douglas Elmendorf said in the release. “With his deep and varied experience as a public leader and his important work as a civil rights advocate, Patrick will be a distinguished member of our practitioner faculty. I am delighted he will teach our students who strive to grow as principled and effective public leaders.”
A senior adviser at Bain Capital, Patrick previously worked as an attorney at Coca-Cola and Texaco, at the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, and during the Clinton administration as assistant attorney general for civil rights.
"With the scale and scope of the challenges facing humankind, the world needs conscientious, dedicated leaders at every level in every sector, people willing to spend their 'political' capital, not just accumulate it. I am looking forward to working alongside and encouraging leaders like that at the Kennedy School," Patrick said in a statement.