Mary Hurley, ex-Springfield mayor who represents Western Mass. on Governor's Council, will not seek reelection

SPRINGFIELD — Mary Hurley, who represents Berkshire County and most of Western Massachusetts on the Governor’s Council, announced Tuesday that she will not seek a fourth term on the council.
Hurley, 70, a former District Court judge and a two-term mayor of Springfield, has served on the council since 2017. The eight-member council votes on gubernatorial nominees for judges and other positions.
In a Tuesday news release, Hurley said that “the time has come for me to give someone else the opportunity to serve.”
“I have been lucky enough to have had great friends all throughout my life from grammar school through law school, and in my professional life from attorney to mayor to judge—and now as Governor’s Councilor for Western Massachusetts,” she said in the release. “Working with Charlie Baker and Karyn Polito and my colleagues on the Governor’s Council has been an amazing experience.”
Hurley was a five-term city councilor when she became the first woman to be elected Springfield’s mayor in 1989. She was nominated for a judgeship in 1995.
On the Governor’s Council, Hurley has sounded alarm over vacant District Court judgeships in Western Massachusetts, and she has urged women and people of color to apply for positions.
The filing deadline to run for Governor’s Council is May 31. Voters will cast ballots in a Sept. 6 primary and a Nov. 8 general election.