Healey appoints state Sen. Anne Gobi for new rural affairs director position. Western Mass. officials are encouraged by the pick

Two months after creating the position, Gov. Maura Healey announced Monday that state Sen. Anne Gobi, D-Spencer, would be the Commonwealth’s first director of rural affairs.
Officials at the state level and in Western Massachusetts applauded the choice of Gobi, who they say has been an advocate for rural communities since she was first elected a state representative in 2001.
Gobi and now-state Sen. Paul Mark, D-Becket, were on the Agriculture Committee together during his first House term, “and I thought right from the beginning she cared a lot about rural issues, small towns,” he said.
“Joining her in the Senate, I found that commitment,” Mark said. “For the last couple of months, we’ve been co-chairing the rural caucus together, she’s been standing there with me fighting for rural school aid, for rural road money, and I think she has a good perspective of what small towns care about.”
Local officials have said issues such as housing and state aid for transportation require an approach with rural communities in mind. Much of state aid is handed out according to formulas that can disadvantage small populations, specifically Chapter 90 money for transportation, and PILOT money, which allows municipalities to recover tax revenue lost to exemptions.
One of the principal roles of the director of rural affairs will be to act as a direct line from rural communities to the Governor’s office and the Legislature.
Linda Dunlavy, executive director of the Franklin Regional Council of Governments and a consistent advocate for rural issues, told The Eagle, “As a long-time senator, [Gobi] knows how policy and legislation works, she has relationships throughout the state House, she has relationships throughout state government, and those preexisting relationships are such an asset to the first director.”
As a state senator, Gobi represents 22 municipalities in Worcester and Hampshire Counties. She will stay on as a senator through the budget process, but is soon to leave the position, which will trigger a special election.
Gobi is known for her work on tax credits to support dairy farmers and on strengthening regional transit authorities, among other rural issues. She co-founded the Sportsmen’s Caucus for those who enjoy outdoor activities including fishing and hunting. In addition to working with victims of domestic violence at Central Massachusetts Legal Assistance, Gobi has been a high school teacher and a lawyer.
Local and state politicians in Western Massachusetts were encouraged by the Healey administration's acknowledgement that the region feels forgotten in state politics, whether in spending levels or simply a disconnect from the power center in Boston.
“We are building an economy that benefits all communities, businesses, and people in Massachusetts, particular those that are too often overlooked and underrepresented like rural and small towns,” Healey said in a Monday news release.
The rural affairs director’s first responsibility, the governor’s office said, will be to conduct a review of state grant opportunities and to mitigate any barriers to rural and small towns. The director will also hold office hours and provide technical help for rural towns to take advantage of grants.
Gobi will not have direct reports but will coordinate daily with Office of Economic Development staff, along with other offices and quasi-governmental partners.
Dunlavy said she hopes Gobi will look at the stagnant or declining population in rural areas, conclude that such projections don’t have to come true, and set out to make changes to keep rural communities "thriving and vibrant.”
Mark said he hopes Gobi will bring thoughts she’s hearing from rural areas to the executive branch for “cabinet-level discussions.”
He added: "It will make sure that communities are aware of opportunities they’re missing out on."
The director of rural affairs will work in the Executive Office of Housing and Economic Development, led by economic secretary Yvonne Hao, who has Berkshire ties.
Gobi, who was not available for interviews, said in Monday’s news release that she is “thrilled to take on this important role and grateful to the Healey-Driscoll Administration for elevating our rural communities.”