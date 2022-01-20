EAST BOSTON — A new chapter in the race for governor began Thursday with Attorney General Maura Healey launching her campaign under dark, wintry skies, entering a race in which she will instantly be considered the front-runner to succeed Gov. Charlie Baker and win back the corner office for Democrats.
Healey, 50, catapulted onto the state's political scene in 2014 when, as an underdog, she won her first campaign for political office to become the state's top law enforcement officer. Since then, she has taken on President Donald Trump in court and challenged major corporations like Exxon Mobil and Purdue Pharma.
Now she must prove to voters that she has the skills and vision for a broader role overseeing all of state government as Massachusetts looks to rebound from a deadly pandemic that has altered everything from commerce to education.
"I recognize that some people know me because I've been attorney general for a few years now. I also recognize that in a state of 7 million people a lot of people don't know me. So we're just at the beginning now," Healey said, making her first campaign stop at a T station in Maverick Square in East Boston.
Healey got her campaign started under a light drizzle, pledging to make an economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic "job one." Though she offered few specifics of what she might look to do, Healey identified the cost of living in Massachusetts as one of the biggest issues that needs addressing, from the prices of housing, child care and and health care to gasoline.
"I understand people are tired right now. I understand that people wonder if we're ever going to get through this and out of this. And I'm just here to say we are, and we will and we will move forward in ways that are bigger and better than ever imagined," Healey told reporters.
The Boston Democrat officially ended months of speculation with the release of a video early Thursday morning announcing her candidacy for governor. She joins a Democratic field that already includes two women of color: state Sen. Sonia Chang-Diaz and Harvard political scientist Danielle Allen.
Healey's position as the only statewide elected official in the race for governor affords her several early advantages in the Democratic primary, including broader name recognition and a campaign account flush with nearly $3.7 million in cash on hand. She would also be the first woman and first openly gay person elected governor in Massachusetts history.
Her opponents, however, quickly tried to frame her as the establishment candidate as they call for sweeping change across state government, including things like fare-free public transit.
"In this time of crisis, we need a robust conversation about how our government serves working families and meets our biggest challenges. Maura and I have differing records when it comes to priorities and governing, and I look forward to her joining the ongoing conversation we're having with voters across Massachusetts," Chang-Diaz said in a statement Wednesday evening.
Allen also responded by pointing to her own work on the campaign trail and saying Massachusetts needs "a choice between a perspective ready to meet the moment and business as usual."
"This election is about the urgent challenges we're facing — from the pandemic, to the climate crisis, to racial injustice, to the strains on our democracy," Allen said. "Every single day, in every community in Massachusetts, people are struggling with the impacts of these challenges. So status quo is not an option. We need a fresh perspective that can see beyond the politics and start bringing us together to build solutions."
Healey said she would leave it to others to decide if she was sufficiently progressive, or had the vision to lead Massachusetts forward.
"I guess I'd say look at my record. I think that's what people have to do. They have to hear my words. They have to look at what I've done. They have to look at what I say that I would do. And I'll let that, in some ways, speak for itself," Healey said.
A MassINC poll released earlier this month found that 33 percent of registered voters had a favorable opinion of Healey, compared to 17 percent with a negative view of her, while 26 percent were undecided and 22 percent had never heard of her.
Healey made her first campaign stop at Maverick Square T station where she greeted voters, introducing herself behind a black face mask.
With Baker opting against seeking a third term, Democrats have grown increasingly optimistic about their chances in November. Healey declined to say whether she would be running for governor if Baker had opted to seek another term, describing that as "so rear view right now."
"I'll tell you I'm here today and I'm psyched about it," Healey said.
She also declined an opportunity to criticize Baker's management of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I think that there are any number of ways for people to second guess decisions made by governors, mayors from this time. I will say what I think should continue to guide us is science," Healey said.
Asked whether schools should be allowed to return to remote learning during this COVID-19 surge, Healey said "flexibility" was important as COVID-19 conditions change, but did not call for such a step to be taken.
"I think we've got to continue to be guided by what's happening in terms of rate of infection," she said.
Baker would not say what he thought of Healey as a candidate for the job he has held the past seven years, but in general he said he thinks voters are looking for someone "authentic," and his advice to all candidates would be, "Just be yourself."
"I think what voters want most of all are people who will focus on the work and not the noise," Baker said.
On the Republican side of the race, former state Rep. Geoff Diehl is the only candidate running. Diehl linked the timing of Healey's campaign launch to Thursday's one-year anniversary of President Joe Biden taking office, blaming Democrats in Washington for inflation, business closures and the struggles of schools to educate all children.
"Maura Healey's announcement signals the start of a race by Democratic candidates to double down on these failed policies right here in Massachusetts," Diehl said. "Whomever emerges from the trio of radical progressives, the choice will be clear and easy for Massachusetts: live under government control of every aspect of your life, or live in a state where you're free to choose a school, a career and a life of self-direction and unlimited opportunity."
Prior to becoming attorney general, Healey worked on civil rights cases in the office and helped successfully challenge the Defense of Marriage Act before the Supreme Court. The Hampton Falls, New Hampshire native graduated from Harvard College, where she captained the women's basketball team, and earned her law degree from Northeastern University after playing basketball professionally in Europe for a few years. In 2014, Healey decided to run for attorney general and defeated the more well-known Warren Tolman in a hard fought Democratic primary, making her an immediate rising star in the party. That status put her at the top of the list for many Democrats hoping to win the open governor's race this year, and it didn't take long on Thursday for endorsements to start to flow in.
Teamsters Local 25 President Sean O'Brien said Healey had a "long history of working with our union and fighting for our members." Barbara Lee, founder of the Barbara Lee Political Office, also announced her backing of Healey, calling her a "once-in-a-lifetime candidate" and a "role model for women's leadership." Lee's organization works to elect progressive women to offices around the country, and its endorsement of Healey stands out in a field currently compromised of three Democratic women.