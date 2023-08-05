Here's how Berkshire officials helped get a $375 million roads and bridges bill that will directly help their neighbors

Gov. Maura Healey signed a $375 million roads and bridges bill on Friday, with significant money geared toward rural areas. A March meeting with state Senate leaders in Lenox may have had something to do with it.
The March event, which was sponsored by state Sen. Paul Mark, D-Becket, brought state Sen. Michael Rodrigues, D-Westport, and state Sen. John Keenan, D-Quincy, the chairs of the Joint Committees on Ways and Means and Transportation, among other politicos, to the Berkshires to hear what local officials had to say.
They got an earful. And local actors say their concerns didn’t fall on deaf ears.
The final Chapter 90 package — a program that provides municipalities with annual funding for improvements to and investments in local transportation networks — that the governor signed Friday includes both $25 million for grants that will be available to small towns and rural communities, a House-supported measure, as well as $25 million targeted through a formula directly to the most rural communities in the state, supported by the Senate.
“It’s the first time that’s happened,” Mark said, referring to the Senate’s measure, “and it’s a direct result of the involvement of our local leaders at the municipal conference where they met directly with Sen. Rodrigues and Senate leaders.”
Mark said the Senate leaders, who do not frequent the Berkshires, heard from local officials on why the grant program isn’t always workable because staff is limited. They were moved by some of the arguments they heard.
“A number of us were making our passionate points, and apparently some of the things a few of us said made some impact on [Rodrigues],” Washington Select Board Chair Kent Lew said Thursday.
Becket Town Administrator Katherine Warden was also at the March meeting.
“Explaining to people what mud season is isn’t the same as if you’re really here in the heart of it during mud season,” Warden said. “That was what myself and the town administrators that were there were trying to make them understand.”
The Senate and the House were at odds because the Senate’s version of the infrastructure bill provided $25 million in road money expressly for rural communities. The house’s version set aside $25 million for work on state-numbered routes and municipal roadways that don’t receive federal funds.
After going back and forth in a private conference committee for weeks, the chambers ultimately endeavored to include both measures. The $375 million is comprised of $200 million for the Chapter 90 program as well as $175 million in transportation-related grants.
At the bill signing on Friday, Healey touted the investments, saying it will help municipalities with "longer roads and fewer resources to maintain them.”
"That's the regional equity our administration is committed to advancing," Healey said, according to a news release from her office.
Mark said the normally straightforward bill “took a bit longer than normal because there was a lot to consider.
“The $200 million that goes to traditional Chapter 90 funding, that’s what we’ve been doing for the past 10 or more years, it’s the $175 million addition, that raised questions and discussion,” Mark said.
Mark, who was on the conference committee, said they met numerous times, made pitches back and forth, and “in the end we worked well together.”
Lew told senators in March that grants are good, but limit uses for the money, and small towns don’t have the staff to apply for those grants let alone administer them. Formula grants, he says, are better because “all we have to do is figure out the project and do it and get reimbursed.”
Warden and Lew applauded the final agreement, though they say the Chapter 90 formula needs to be fundamentally changed. (Lew highlighted state Rep. Smitty Pignatelli, D-Lenox, for his work on that front.)
Warden said the stopgap measure is OK “because that means they listened.”
“That $25 million authorization for a new municipal road program based on a formula, that’s the jewel, that’s the real win for us out here,” Lew said.