In Massachusetts, health and human services is run by one department; a job too big for one executive office, says John Barrett

NORTH ADAMS — State Rep. John Barrett III has proposed to split the largest agency in state government into two agencies, an effort that he hopes will advance in the new year.
“I’ve said from Day One that I think the Executive Office of Health and Human Services is much too large,” Barrett, D-North Adams, said in a Thursday phone interview when asked what steps the state can take to avoid COVID-19 spikes in nursing homes.
“I testified at a hearing, I thought there was some support from the committee, and time will tell if it moves forward,” he said.
EOHHS oversees 12 agencies, two soldiers’ homes and the MassHealth program. Its budget makes up around 56 percent of the state budget, and EOHHS has expanded rapidly since it was last reorganized in 2003, Barrett said at a September hearing before the Joint Committee on State Administration and Regulatory Oversight.
“All I know is I’ve had children die in my district because of neglect,” Barrett said. “I’ve had people die at veterans homes. I’ve seen problems with our health care.”
“But I’ve seen a secretary who’s worked very hard in doing what she’s doing,” he said, praising Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders. “It’s just my conclusion [that] it’s too much for one person to be undertaking.”
EOHHS agencies include the Department of Public Health, Department of Children and Families, Executive Office of Elder Affairs, Department of Developmental Services, Department of Transitional Assistance Department of Mental Health, Department of Veterans' Services, Department of Youth Services, Massachusetts Commission for the Blind, Massachusetts Rehabilitation Commission, Massachusetts Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, and Office for Refugees and Immigrants.
Barrett’s bill would establish a nine-member commission to study the benefits of dividing EOHHS into an executive office for public health and oversight and an executive office for human services.
Nine lawmakers have signed on as co-sponsors for the bill, including state Reps. William “Smitty” Pignatelli, D-Lenox, and Paul Mark, D-Peru.
State Sen. Rebecca Rausch, D-Needham, said at the September hearing that her time as an attorney at EOHHS led her to support Barrett’s proposal.
“I, too, have for a long time looked at this from a structural perspective and said, ‘Wow, we really need to make some changes and make some improvements here,’ ” Rausch said.
The Joint Committee on State Administration and Regulatory Oversight can advance Barrett’s bill to the Ways and Means Committee with a favorable report.
“There’s a lot to talk about on this,” State Administration and Regulatory Oversight co-chairman Antonio Cabral, a Democratic state representative from New Bedford, said at the September hearing. “I have a lot of interest in this area as well.”